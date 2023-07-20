Guava, a 'superfruit' that helps control diabetes, keeps heart healthy, and boosts immunity

Guava health benefits: From boosting the immune system to promoting better digestion and supporting heart health, this delicious tropical fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients that nourish both body and mind (Image: Canva)

Have you ever experienced the joy of plucking a ripe guava from a tree in your neighborhood? There's something delightful about sinking your teeth into this delectable fruit, isn't it? But beyond being a delightful treat, guavas hold a special place in the hearts of various cultures as a celebrated traditional remedy for various health conditions.

In traditional Indian households, guava leaf tea is used to treat diarrhea because of its therapeutic potential as a natural remedy. Similarly, in Mexico and other regions, the fruit's flesh is used to heal wounds. Says Dr Pranit Ambulkar from R&D Healthcare at Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd., "Guava is often referred to as the 'Poor Man's Apple' because it is affordable and boasts an array of remarkable health benefits. Not only does this tropical fruit offer numerous advantages, its leaves can also help in controlling blood sugar levels for Type 2 diabetics."

From boosting the immune system to promoting better digestion and supporting heart health, this delicious tropical fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients that nourish both body and mind. Here are some more health benefits it offers:

Digestive health: Guava is a rich source of fibre that boosts healthy digestion. Guava leaf extract can ease the discomfort of diarrhea, reducing both its intensity and duration. So, if you struggle with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), incorporating guava into your diet can naturally help manage some of the symptoms.

Oral health: Recent research has found that guava leaf extract has antibacterial properties that combat harmful germs in the mouth, such as Streptococcus oralis, Streptococcus mitis, Streptococcus mutans, and Lactobacillus casei. Another study showed that guava leaf extract can be effective in preventing dental cavities and plaque build-up.

Protecting heart: "The antioxidants in guava combat the damage caused by free radicals, offering protection to the heart. Additionally, it aids in lowering blood pressure and elevating good cholesterol levels," says Dr Ambulkar.

Skin care: Multiple studies have confirmed that guava leaves possess promising antibacterial properties and can be beneficial in treating harmful bacteria in patients with surgical wounds, burns, and skin infections.

Diabetics: Research shows that the guava tree helps in managing diabetes and reducing blood sugar levels. Every part of the guava fruit, including the leaf, fruit, and stem bark extracts have positive effects in lowering blood sugar levels.

Women’s wellness: Guava has been used for various women's health issues, such as menstrual disorders, amenorrhea (lack of menstruation), heavy uterine bleeding, blennorrhagia (inflammation of the mucous membranes), and postpartum hemorrhage (bleeding after childbirth). In some places, guava leaf decoction is traditionally used as a remedy for menstrual disorders. It has also been used as a wash for vaginal and uterine problems, especially when an astringent remedy is needed. "For women experiencing menstrual cramps, guava is found to reduce the intensity of pain to a level comparable to some of the most effective painkillers," suggests Dr. Ambulkar.