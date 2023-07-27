Fatty liver disease: Watch out for symptoms like weight loss, fatigue and abdominal swelling

While Alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD) occurs due to excessive alcohol consumption, leading to the accumulation of fat in the liver, Non-alcoholic fatty-liver disease (NAFLD) is mainly linked to obesity and diabetes along with a few other factors (Image: Canva)

For a liver to be healthy, a little amount of fat is normal. However, when more fat accumulates in the liver, it acts a trigger for fatty liver disease. This condition hampers the functioning of the liver and leads to symptoms like weight loss, fatigue, and abdominal swelling. Here’s what you need to know about what causes fatty liver disease and the measures to address it.

There are two types of fatty liver disease:

Alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD) and Non-alcoholic fatty-liver disease (NAFLD). While AFLD occurs due to excessive alcohol consumption, leading to the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD is mainly linked to obesity and diabetes along with a few other factors.

Overweight and obesity: Excess body fat, particularly in the abdominal region, can cause an increased accumulation of fat in the liver. This condition takes place due to insulin resistance, where the liver struggles to process insulin effectively, resulting in fat buildup. Obesity-related NAFLD can progress to more severe forms, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which can lead to liver inflammation and scarring. If you are overweight and obese, opt for a healthy diet and engage in regular physical activity to promote weight loss

High cholesterol and triglycerides: Having high levels of fat in the blood, like cholesterol and triglycerides, can also add to the risk of getting fatty liver disease. If triglycerides in a person's blood are higher than 150-199 mg/dL, it's considered high.

Type 2 diabetes: This is significantly related to the development and progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Insulin resistance, an indication of type 2 diabetes, impairs the liver's ability to regulate glucose and fat metabolism. Consequently, excess fat accumulates in the liver, leading to NAFLD. Additionally, people with type 2 diabetes are more prone to developing advanced stages of fatty liver disease, such as NASH and liver fibrosis. Adopt a balanced diet that is low in saturated fats, sugars, and refined carbohydrates. Also, aerobic activities and resistance training can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce liver fat.

Hepatitis C infection: The hepatitis C virus causes a widespread liver issue. Interestingly, many patients with chronic hepatitis C also have steatosis, an accumulation of fat in the liver. Chronic hepatitis C (CHC) is a common liver disease. The presence of NAFLD (nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) and insulin resistance affects liver disease progression and HCC (liver cancer) risk significantly. Treatment effectiveness is influenced by NAFLD/NASH and insulin resistance. However, treating patients with HCV infection is challenging owing to limited treatment options for NAFLD and NASH.

Fast weight loss: Research suggests similarities between alcoholic steatohepatitis and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Studies have found cases of aggressive non-alcoholic steatohepatitis linked to rapid weight loss and malnutrition. While it might not be possible to completely rule out alcohol as a cause, certain liver changes like fibrosis, steatosis, ballooning of liver cells, Mallory-Denk bodies, cholestasis, and central vein obliteration shouldn't be solely blamed on alcohol. Instead, they could be a response to injury during rapid weight loss and malnutrition.

Metabolic syndrome: Metabolic syndrome promotes insulin resistance, causing fat buildup in the liver and worsening the condition, thus leading to liver inflammation and potential long-term damage. It includes obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels, and is strongly connected to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Medications: When drugs cause fatty liver, it typically shows mild to moderate increases in liver enzymes, often seen in patients who already have fatty liver detected by biopsy or imaging tests like ultrasound. The symptoms can be similar to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and might just be a worsening of the existing condition due to the medication or weight gain from the medication. Also, drug-induced fatty liver disease tends to be more of a long-term problem rather than a sudden, acute issue.

Excessive alcohol consumption: Drinking alcohol can cause fatty liver disease. The liver tries to break down alcohol and remove it from the body, but the process releases harmful toxins that can hurt liver cells and cause inflammation. So, if you drink too much alcohol, you have huge chances of getting alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Treatment: Try adopting a balanced diet and incorporating regular physical activity into your daily routine. Additionally, limiting alcohol intake and managing conditions like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol is important. Don't forget to regularly monitor your progress and follow up with your doctor to adjust the treatment plan as required.