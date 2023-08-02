Best oil for hair growth: From almond to coconut, castor and more, try the magic of 7 natural hair oils

Almond oil: Packed with nourishing nutrients like vitamins A, E and fatty acids, almond oil should be your top choice when it comes to hair care (All images: Canva)

Our hair is our pride and joy, and we want to keep it looking fabulous and feeling amazing. Trouble is, it is also the most difficult to maintain, what with problems like hair loss, dryness, and dandruff forever threatening to take the sheen out of our crowning glory. That is why, just like we take care of our body with a dedicated, and effective, exercise and diet routine, a consistent hair care routine is a must to maintain the lustre of our hair.

You should make friends with natural oils, say hair care experts. Delicately seeping into the hair strands, these wonder oils nourish, strengthen, and improve your mane's condition. Beyond that, these oils help maintain the hair's natural shine, and even make a protective shield against the harsh impacts of styling and other ingredients.

Here are seven natural hair oils that can enrich your hair care routine and ensure the health of your cherished mane.

Almond oil: Packed with nourishing nutrients like vitamins A, E and fatty acids, almond oil should be your top choice for hair health. It delicately nurtures your hair and lends softness and shine. Besides, it also wards off hair loss and gently soothes scalp inflammation.

Argan oil: Abundant in antioxidants and vitamin E, argan oil fights frizz, leaving your tresses tamed and refined. It also shields your scalp from the scorching effects of heat and environmental harm.

Castor oil: Packed with essential nutrients like vitamin E, proteins, and fatty acids, it nourishes the follicles, encourages rapid growth, and prevents dryness and dandruff. Its natural antifungal and antibacterial properties create a healthy environment for hair growth, reducing scalp infections. Regular use leads to a thicker, stronger, and longer mane.

Coconut oil: A popular choice, coconut oil is an excellent option to nourish and moisturise the hair, making it softer and easier to manage. Its powerful properties also protect against protein loss, safeguarding the hair from damage and encouraging healthy growth.

Jojoba oil: This oil aids in hydration and prevents dryness. It helps to calm any irritation on your scalp. It's also great for fighting dandruff, making your scalp healthier and itch-free. Moreover, this oil nourishes and strengthens your locks, encouraging hair growth and reducing breakage. It also protects against damage from the environment and heat.

Mustard oil: One of the most favoured hair oils, mustard oil is rich in vitamins A, E and essential fatty acids. It promotes healthy hair growth and prevents hair fall. Its unique ability to improve blood circulation aids in better growth, while its antibacterial properties keep the scalp clean and free from infections. Regular use of mustard oil leads to thicker, shinier, and more resilient hair, making it an effective natural solution for achieving your dream mane.

Olive oil: Your parched hair will need this quenching drink to restore moisture in the dry and damaged strands. It offers strength and flexibility, thus minimising breakage and split ends. Furthermore, it shields the hair from the harsh impacts of environmental stressors.