Home remedies for long hair: Eggs, spinach, salmon, and nuts are the best foods for hair growth

Who doesn’t wish for healthy and luscious hair? But merely lathering great hair products on your scalp wouldn’t give you the same. While genetics, overall health, and self care routine play crucial roles, your diet also has a significant impact on the growth and quality of your hair. Consuming certain foods that are rich in essential nutrients like lean proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins, B-complex vitamins, and iron, can promote hair growth and strengthen your locks from within. There are plenty of healthy hair food items that are rich in these essential nutrients. If you too are wondering how to have long hair in no time, here are five of the best foods for faster hair growth:

Salmon

A delicious and nutritious freshwater fish, salmon is definitely amongst the best food for hair growth. It is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are vital for hair growth. Omega-3s nourish the hair follicles and promote a healthy scalp, creating an environment conducive to hair growth. Additionally, salmon contains protein, B-group vitamins, and vitamin D, all of which are essential for hair strength and elasticity.

Spinach

Yes, your everyday greens can save the day when it comes to healthy hair growth! Spinach comes packed with essential vitamins and minerals that support hair growth. It is an excellent source of iron, which helps carry oxygen to the hair follicles, promoting hair growth and preventing hair loss. It also contains vitamins A and C, which aid in the production of sebum, a natural conditioner for your precious mane. The antioxidants present in spinach help protect the hair follicles from damage caused by free radicals.

Eggs

Egg is a fantastic hair growth food item due to the high-protein content present in it. Hair is primarily made up of protein, and consuming enough of the same is necessary to support hair growth. Eggs are also rich in biotin, a B-group vitamin that promotes hair growth and helps combat hair loss. Additionally, eggs contain vitamins A and E, which contribute to healthy hair and prevent damage caused by free radicals.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are not only a delicious addition to your meals but also a great food for hair growth. They are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is crucial for the production of sebum, which keeps the scalp moisturised and promotes healthy hair growth. Sweet potatoes also contain antioxidants that help protect the hair follicles and enhance scalp health.

Nuts and seeds

Often counted as great home remedies for long hair, nuts and seeds are nutritional powerhouses that provide a range of nutrients beneficial for hair growth. They are rich in vitamin E, which improves blood circulation to the scalp and promotes hair growth. Additionally, nuts and seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and biotin, all of which contribute to faster hair growth. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are some examples that are particularly beneficial for hair growth.

While incorporating these foods into your diet can promote hair growth, it is important to remember that hair growth is a gradual process and results may vary. The best hair tip would be to maintain a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods to ensure overall hair health.