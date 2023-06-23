How to stop hair fall: Don't make that ponytail, ditch tight hair clips, and check your shampoo

Hair care tips: Conditioning after a hair shower is equally important to prevent breakage and split ends (Image: Canva)

Are you tired of shedding more hair than a cat in summer? Do you cringe every time you see a clump of your precious locks on your pillow, your hairband, or your fingers? Maybe you should have paid more attention to your scalp health and not let your hair pay the price for it. But don't despair - there's still hope for your hair and it can be fixed. Here are some haircare tips to revive your mane:

The most common cause of hair loss in men is androgenic alopecia or male-pattern baldness. In women, though, medical conditions like hypothyroidism, oral contraceptives, deficiency of essential dietary nutrients, hormonal changes during pregnancy and childbirth, along with emotional stress can lead to thinning of hair.

How to keep hair healthy:

Don't traumatise your tresses:

The American Academy of Dermatology suggests using a gentle shampoo to avoid falling of fragile hair. A few shampoos may suck the moisture out of your hair. Therefore, choose a shampoo based on your scalp type and don't just follow trends; read the contents well.

Hair conditioner:

Conditioning after a hair shower is equally important to prevent breakage and split ends. Follow deep conditioning sessions regularly to prevent your hair from succumbing to the woes of split ends, frizz and breakage.

Let go of the pigtail:

Hairstyles like tight buns, ponytails, or braids that pull on your hair can lead to hair loss, referred to as traction alopecia. This may lead to permanent hair damage. It is advised to change the hairstyles so that your tresses are not damaged like loosely tied braids. Use hair clips that aren't too tight.

Bring the heat down:

Devices like curling irons and hair straighteners can heat hair, thus causing breakage. They glam up your look for the day but can lead to thinning of hair due to the heat. Permanent damage can be avoided by reserving the use of curling irons or straighteners for special occasions. Also, wear a hat or cover your head with a scarf if you go out in the sun.

Time for some protein:

Hair follicles majorly comprise a protein known as keratin. Consuming a protein-rich diet can help prevent the shedding of hair. Experts suggest including eggs, nuts, chicken, fish, beans and dairy products in your diet to get the advertisement-worthy thick, silky tresses.

Oiling:

With an abundance of different oils to choose from for your hair care routine, massaging your scalp with coconut or olive oil is considered one of the most effective methods for promoting hair growth. The lauric acid in coconut oil can help prevent the weakening of the roots and hair strands. Olive oil has conditioning properties and saves the hair from becoming dry. Gently massaging the scalp can work wonders.

Lifestyle changes:

Emotional stress is one of the contributing factors to the loss of hair. Not only does yoga help combat stress, but asanas/poses like shoulder stand, forward bend, camel pose, and fish pose can help regain strength in the hair roots. Refraining from smoking can also be a healthy measure, as it reduces blood flow to the scalp.

Avoid friction:

Friction and tangling of hair, especially while sleeping, can make your hair vulnerable. Using softer materials like silk or stain as pillow covers can prevent tugging. Taking a head shower right before bed may be a bad idea, as the chances of breakage and weakening increase.

Consulting a dermatologist is recommended if you notice excessive hair fall without any identifiable reason or medical condition.