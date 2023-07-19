Acne: Try these home remedies to get rid of acne spots

Health benefits of tea tree oil: The antimicrobial properties of tea tree oil helps prevent infections and promotes scar healing (Image: Canva)

Acne is one of the most common skin problems that is caused by the blockage of hair follicles beneath the skin. The pores get clogged when the dead skin cells and sebum, a natural skin oil that prevents dryness, mix together, leading to the development of blemishes commonly referred to as pimples or zits. Although mostly seen on the face, acne can also appear anywhere on the back, chest, and shoulders.

Causes and risk factors

While acne can affect people of all ages, it is more commonly observed in teenagers. According to multiple studies, the development of acne is influenced by various factors. One common cause is the overproduction of oil in the pores which can lead to clogging. Accumulation of dead skin cells within the pores can contribute to acne formation. The growth of bacteria within the pores is another factor that can worsen the condition. Hormonal changes, like an increase in androgens during puberty or hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy, can contribute to the development of acne.

Additionally, having a family history of acne can also make a person more prone to experiencing breakouts. Certain medications containing hormones, corticosteroids, or lithium have also been known to cause acne.

Fortunately, there are a few effective home remedies that may be used to address acne spots:

Aloe vera: Aloe vera mixed with manuka honey helps heal wounds without leaving scars and also reduce the appearance of acne spots.

Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is often used as a remedy to gently remove dead skin cells, excess pigment and fade scars. Diluting it with water or other liquids like gulab jal can be helpful.

Baking soda: Baking soda has excellent exfoliating properties that help in reviving skin and diminishing the appearance of acne spots.

Black seed oil: The fatty acids present in black cumin seed oil help remove the extra oil and dissolve the fatty deposits in your pores, which are responsible for causing acne. It also has the potential to lessen age spots, pigmentation, acne scars, and other dark spots on the skin.

Coconut oil: Other than moisturising the skin, coconut oil can fight bacteria and reduce inflammation, which can further help prevent acne.

Cucumbers: Take a few slices of cucumber from your salad plate and gently rub them on the affected area. Cucumbers have a calming effect on the skin and may help lighten acne spots.

Honey: Your grandmother must have told you about the wound-healing properties of honey. Well, it turns out that honey might also help with acne scars by supporting the healing process and reducing the chance of future scarring.

Rosehip oil: Rose-hip oil comes from plants in the Rosaceae family and has different names like rose oil, rosehip seed oil, and rose hip. It's not just good for reducing inflammation caused by acne, but also for boosting collagen and elastin production. This helps the skin regenerate and may reduce the look of acne scars and other dark spots. Also, this particular oil has shown good results in reducing discolouration associated with postsurgical scars, helping to fade their appearance.

Tea tree oil: Tea tree oil has long been used to treat wounds and skin issues. Acne scars are different from regular pimples as they form deep within the skin and can darken over time and with sun exposure. However, despite its antimicrobial properties that may help prevent infections and promote scar healing, there's no definite guarantee.