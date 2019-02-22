App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | FDI norms: Food-tech firms seek clarity

The guidelines say that marketplaces cannot directly or indirectly influence the price of the product.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Food aggregators have sought clarification from the government regarding the revised FDI norms.

The companies sought clarity on whether they fall under the ambit of Press Note 2 of the revised FDI guidelines.

The guidelines say that marketplaces cannot directly or indirectly influence the price of the product.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out more about this situation.

 
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DIPP #FDI #Foodpanda #Reporter’s Take #restaurants #Swiggy #video #Zomato

