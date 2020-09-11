172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-finance-ministry-committee-to-assess-loan-moratorium-interest-waiver-5828411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Finance ministry committee to assess loan moratorium interest waiver

In this edition of Business Insight find out how the impact of the six-month moratorium will be assessed before the SC deadline.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court (SC) on September 10 heard a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver and an extension of the loan moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The finance ministry said it has constituted a three-member expert committee to assess the impact of a waiver.

In this edition of Business Insight find out how the impact of the six-month moratorium will be assessed before the SC deadline.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #business insight #India #moratorium #RBI #Special Videos #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.