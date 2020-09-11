Business Insight | Finance ministry committee to assess loan moratorium interest waiver

In this edition of Business Insight find out how the impact of the six-month moratorium will be assessed before the SC deadline.
The Supreme Court (SC) on September 10 heard a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver and an extension of the loan moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The finance ministry said it has constituted a three-member expert committee to assess the impact of a waiver.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 07:53 pm