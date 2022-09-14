English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Makes A Smart Recovery
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    New logistics policy promises jobs, seamless movement, savings: Get the details

    PM Modi will announce policy on 17 September

    Lakshman Roy
    September 14, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

    Employment generation, skilling and reducing costs will be focus areas of the upcoming national logistics policy which is going to be announced on 17 September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

    One of the key objectives will be to bring Indian logistics on par with the global benchmark. To achieve this, the PM is likely to announce four major steps: IDS - Integration of Digital System; ULIP-Unified Logistics interface Platform; ELOG - Ease of Logistics; and SIG -System Improvement Group.

    One of the key elements of this policy will be IDS under which 30 systems of seven departments will be integrated. These departments will include those belonging to ministries of road transport, railways, customs, aviation, foreign trade and commerce. All these departments have their own digital data which will be integrated under IDS. This will help smooth cargo movement.

    Another important element for smooth cargo movement will be ULIP under which all available transport modes will be visible.

    ELOG will be another key element under which rules will be simplified and logistics business will be eased.

    Close

    Related stories

    To remove bottlenecks in a time-bound manner, SIG will monitor all logistics projects regularly through a group of officers from ministries concerned.

    Modi is also likely to release an e-handbook on standardisation of warehouse of physical assets.

    Under the national logistics policy, special attention will be given to skilling. This can be part of the syllabus of the training institute. Generating employment will also be a key focus area of this policy.
    Lakshman Roy is Economic Policy Editor and Chief of Bureau at @CNBC_Awaaz
    Tags: #national logistics policy
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 02:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.