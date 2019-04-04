App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI cuts policy rate by 25 basis points, keeps CRR unchanged

The central bank expects headline retail inflation to increase to 3.8 percent by the fourth quarter, while GDP growth has been estimated at 7.2 percent for the current financial year.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Whatsapp



In it's first bi-monthly monetary policy review of the financial year 2019-20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced its key policy rate by 25 basis points in order to boost private investments and support domestic growth. The central bank, however, has left the cash reserve ratio unchanged despite a downward revision to growth outlook.

On April 4, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate (or the rate at which banks borrow from RBI) to 6 percent from 6.25 percent earlier. Consequently, the reverse repo rate and marginal standing facility rate were adjusted to 5.75 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.

The central bank has also decided to maintain the neutral monetary policy stance.

related news

“The MPC notes that the output gap remains negative and the domestic economy is facing headwinds, especially on the global front. The need is to strengthen domestic growth impulses by spurring private investment which has remained sluggish,” the RBI said in the policy review statement on April 4.

Inflation outlook 

RBI, in it’s Monetary Policy Report released on April 4, said that inflation is expected to move up from its recent lows as the favourable base effects dissipate but is expected to remain below the target of 4 percent. It expects inflation to increase gradually to 3.8 percent by the end of current financial year.

For FY21, the RBI expects inflation to move in the range of 3.8-4.1 percent.

RBI added that higher crude oil prices, volatility in international financial markets, the risk of a sudden reversal in the prices of perishable food items, and fiscal slippages pose upside risk to inflation trajectory.

India's headline retail inflation stood at 2.57 percent in February, which is within the central bank's inflation targeting mandate of 4 percent.

“Given its past volatility, food inflation reversal poses another significant upside risk, especially in view of reports of some probability of El Niño this year and its implications for monsoon,” RBI said.

Growth outlook

The country's economic growth, as reflected in high frequency data like manufacturing and car sales has shown slowdown recently.  The RBI expects India’s GDP to grow at 7.2 percent in the financial year 2019-20. It had forecast 7.4 percent growth for the current financial year in the previous policy review.

“There are some signs of domestic investment activity weakening as reflected in a slowdown in production and imports of capital goods.  The moderation of growth in the global economy might impact India’s exports,” the RBI said.

MPC members Pami Dua, Ravindra H. Dholakia, Michael Debabrata Patra and Governor Shaktikanta Das voted in favour of the decision to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points whereas Chetan Ghate and Viral V. Acharya voted to keep the policy rate unchanged.

This is the second consecutive rate cut by RBI since February. The central bank had reduced the policy rate by same measure after a gap of 18 months in the previous policy review. It had also changed its policy stance from calibrated tightening to neutral.

Following the February rate cut, a number of lenders including ICICI Bank have reduced their marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points.

Liquidity measures 

In absence of a liquidity measure such as a reduction in cash reserve ratio, it may be difficult for the lenders to pass on the entire benefit of the policy rate cut to borrowers. Cash Reserve Ratio is a certain percentage of bank deposits which banks are required to keep with RBI in the form of reserves or balances. CRR is at 4 percent currently.

RBI said that going forward, liquidity operations would continue to focus on achieving the stated policy objective of aligning the weighted average call money rate (WACR) with the policy repo rate by meeting the durable liquidity needs of the economy.

"Adequate and swift monetary transmission remains a policy challenge for the Reserve Bank,” the regulator said.

The next monetary policy review is scheduled on June 3-6, 2019.


First Published on Apr 4, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Market Cues #RBI policy #RBI policy announcement

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | ‘Want to Help India Win World Cup’: Pandya Revels in CS ...

Even For Bihar’s Mountain Man, Making Politicians Care Beyond His Ca ...

Donald Trump Roasted on Twitter for 'Lying' About His Father's Birth i ...

This Woman Recognised Ben Stiller on Train and Freaked Out, Watch Her ...

Kalank Trailer Launch: Bollywood Stars Gather Under One Roof

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2n ...

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points, Projects GDP Growth at 7.2% for ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Likely to be Declared Tomorrow at bsebint ...

IPL 2019 | 'Was Hoping MS to Say Good Shot': Hardik on Helicopter Shot

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, rival Congress ranked ...

RBI Monetary Policy: Read the full text here

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty holds 11,600 as ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Looking to buy auto stocks? Mihir Vora of Max Life has some advice for ...

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

Jet Airways crisis: Taking away international flying rights may prove ...

Monsoon in India to be 'below normal' this year due to moderate El Nin ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.