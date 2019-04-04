RBI cuts policy rate by 25 basis points, keeps CRR unchanged

In it's first bi-monthly monetary policy review of the financial year 2019-20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced its key policy rate by 25 basis points in order to boost private investments and support domestic growth. The central bank, however, has left the cash reserve ratio unchanged despite a downward revision to growth outlook.

On April 4, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate (or the rate at which banks borrow from RBI) to 6 percent from 6.25 percent earlier. Consequently, the reverse repo rate and marginal standing facility rate were adjusted to 5.75 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.

The central bank has also decided to maintain the neutral monetary policy stance.

“The MPC notes that the output gap remains negative and the domestic economy is facing headwinds, especially on the global front. The need is to strengthen domestic growth impulses by spurring private investment which has remained sluggish,” the RBI said in the policy review statement on April 4.

Inflation outlook

RBI, in it’s Monetary Policy Report released on April 4, said that inflation is expected to move up from its recent lows as the favourable base effects dissipate but is expected to remain below the target of 4 percent. It expects inflation to increase gradually to 3.8 percent by the end of current financial year.

For FY21, the RBI expects inflation to move in the range of 3.8-4.1 percent.

RBI added that higher crude oil prices, volatility in international financial markets, the risk of a sudden reversal in the prices of perishable food items, and fiscal slippages pose upside risk to inflation trajectory.

India's headline retail inflation stood at 2.57 percent in February, which is within the central bank's inflation targeting mandate of 4 percent.

“Given its past volatility, food inflation reversal poses another significant upside risk, especially in view of reports of some probability of El Niño this year and its implications for monsoon,” RBI said.

Growth outlook

The country's economic growth, as reflected in high frequency data like manufacturing and car sales has shown slowdown recently. The RBI expects India’s GDP to grow at 7.2 percent in the financial year 2019-20. It had forecast 7.4 percent growth for the current financial year in the previous policy review.

“There are some signs of domestic investment activity weakening as reflected in a slowdown in production and imports of capital goods. The moderation of growth in the global economy might impact India’s exports,” the RBI said.

MPC members Pami Dua, Ravindra H. Dholakia, Michael Debabrata Patra and Governor Shaktikanta Das voted in favour of the decision to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points whereas Chetan Ghate and Viral V. Acharya voted to keep the policy rate unchanged.

This is the second consecutive rate cut by RBI since February. The central bank had reduced the policy rate by same measure after a gap of 18 months in the previous policy review. It had also changed its policy stance from calibrated tightening to neutral.

Following the February rate cut, a number of lenders including ICICI Bank have reduced their marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points.

Liquidity measures

In absence of a liquidity measure such as a reduction in cash reserve ratio, it may be difficult for the lenders to pass on the entire benefit of the policy rate cut to borrowers. Cash Reserve Ratio is a certain percentage of bank deposits which banks are required to keep with RBI in the form of reserves or balances. CRR is at 4 percent currently.

RBI said that going forward, liquidity operations would continue to focus on achieving the stated policy objective of aligning the weighted average call money rate (WACR) with the policy repo rate by meeting the durable liquidity needs of the economy.

"Adequate and swift monetary transmission remains a policy challenge for the Reserve Bank,” the regulator said.

The next monetary policy review is scheduled on June 3-6, 2019.