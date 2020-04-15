Exporters hope for interest subvention scheme to help MSMEs counter coronavirus crisis

Containers are seen at a port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. (Image: Reuters)

Indian exporters are looking to the government to provide some financial support to counter the COVID-19 impact on the global economy.

Export associations believe the government should provide interest subvention schemes in lending export-oriented MSMEs.

MSMEs form a part of nearly 65 percent of the value of exports in India. Several sectors such as textile, jewellery, handicrafts and gems have been severely impacted due to the ongoing crisis, experiencing nearly 50 percent fall in orders.

"An interest subvention scheme will reduce the cost of funding. It will directly benefit exporters and help them resume operations once the lockdown is lifted," said Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Out of the Rs 1.5 lakh crores relief package expected from the government, the export association hopes to see a dedicated fund to provide for this subvention.

The government has an interest equalisation scheme in place. This scheme has been designed to aid manufacturing and merchant exporters with an interest subsidy of 3 percent on pre-and-post-shipment rupee credit for exports of 416 products (tariff lines).

To boost MSME sector exports, the Reserve Bank of India in November hiked the interest subsidy on the post- and pre-shipment export credit to 5 percent from 3 percent.

Exporters are estimated to have received Rs 2,868 crore under the equalisation scheme in FY20.

However, according to an industry expert, recovery becomes difficult in certain cases due to lack of collateral with MSMEs. The government provides reimbursement in case of bad loans and full cover is not available in most categories. Usually, the cover ranges from 65-75 percent of the loan, thus the balance turns into losses for banks.

The commerce ministry on March 31 announced an extension of the foreign trade policy for 2015-20 by a year until March 2021.

The extension will help exporters to get incentives under existing programmes including the Merchandise Exports From India Scheme (MEIS), interest equalisation scheme and transport subsidy scheme (for farm exports).