App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exporters hope for interest subvention scheme to help MSMEs counter coronavirus crisis

Several sectors such as textile, jewellery, handicrafts and gems have been severely impacted due to the ongoing crisis, experiencing nearly 50 percent fall in orders

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Containers are seen at a port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. (Image: Reuters)
Containers are seen at a port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. (Image: Reuters)

Indian exporters are looking to the government to provide some financial support to counter the COVID-19 impact on the global economy.

Export associations believe the government should provide interest subvention schemes in lending export-oriented MSMEs.

MSMEs form a part of nearly 65 percent of the value of exports in India. Several sectors such as textile, jewellery, handicrafts and gems have been severely impacted due to the ongoing crisis, experiencing nearly 50 percent fall in orders.

Close

"An interest subvention scheme will reduce the cost of funding. It will directly benefit exporters and help them resume operations once the lockdown is lifted," said Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

related news

Out of the  Rs 1.5 lakh crores relief package expected from the government, the export association hopes to see a dedicated fund to provide for this subvention.

The government has an interest equalisation scheme in place. This scheme has been designed to aid manufacturing and merchant exporters with an interest subsidy of 3 percent on pre-and-post-shipment rupee credit for exports of 416 products (tariff lines).

To boost MSME sector exports, the Reserve Bank of India in November hiked the interest subsidy on the post- and pre-shipment export credit to 5 percent from 3 percent.

Exporters are estimated to have received Rs 2,868 crore under the equalisation scheme in FY20.

However, according to an industry expert, recovery becomes difficult in certain cases due to lack of collateral with MSMEs. The government provides reimbursement in case of bad loans and full cover is not available in most categories. Usually, the cover ranges from 65-75 percent of the loan, thus the balance turns into losses for banks.

The commerce ministry on March 31 announced an extension of the foreign trade policy for 2015-20 by a year until March 2021.

The extension will help exporters to get incentives under existing programmes including the Merchandise Exports From India Scheme (MEIS), interest equalisation scheme and transport subsidy scheme (for farm exports).

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 05:51 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.