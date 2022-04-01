COVID19 booster shots work, say National Institute of Virology scientists

As of now, booster jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine are opened only for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years after a gap of nine months following the second shot.

Senior scientists at India's top virology lab, the National Institute of Virology, Pune have said that the booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines may be useful for all above 18 years of age.

They, however, also said that the recommendation on introducing the boosters for all the adult population in the country will be given by the expert groups and a government decision will follow.

Dr Priya Abraham, Indian Council of Medical ResearchNIV director, said that evidence from research studies conducted by the institute and outside has suggested that a booster dose, after a certain interval of primary two vaccine doses in individuals, raises the antibody levels against Omicron, apart from other variants of SARS-COV-2.

"Eventually all adults in India may get it (booster doses) but a decision may be taken after evaluation of relevant data by the expert groups and factoring in issues like availability of vaccines," she said.

The COVID-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has largely been driving the vaccination policy against coronavirus by evaluating scientific data.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration against COVID-19, on the other hand, steers the administrative decisions related to the national inoculation drive.

Dr Pragya Yadav, senior scientist with the NIV said that data from India and abroad have indicated that even after natural infection with variants of several COVID- 19 virus variants, immunity wanes after nearly 8 months and makes people susceptible to infection.

"That's why there is a scientific view that booster doses should be offered to all inoculated after a certain interval," she said.

Importantly, she also said that data from India and abroad suggests that vulnerable population groups may need periodical booster COVID-19 shots, like annual influenza shots that are suggested for people with compromised immunity.