Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of PM Modi's 2017 US visit, Trump wanted 'set him up with somebody'

In the same meeting, Trump was confused by Nepal, which he mispronounced as ‘Nipple’, and Bhutan which he called ‘Button’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit in 2017, US President Donald Trump, upon learning that the Indian PM had been separated for 30 years, joked: "Ah, I think I can set him up with somebody."

This is one among many revelations put out by a Politico report, which claims that in the same meeting Trump was not fully aware of the existence of India's neighbours Nepal and Bhutan, asking: “What is this stuff in between and these other countries?”. He also went on to jokingly mispronounce the countries 'nipple' and 'button'.

The report, citing persons close to Trump, also described Trump's advisors struggle when the President would decide to call a world leader during afternoon US time -- irrespective of the time in the other country, such as in the case of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who would be asleep around midnight in the eastern country.

"When he wants to call someone, he wants to call someone. He’s more impulsive that way. He doesn’t think about what time it is or who it is," a person close to Trump told the website.

The US National Security Council staff used to advise the President of USA that “the time is messed up, it’s 1 o’clock in the morning” and that they will schedule a call for an appropriate time.

Trump is know for committing several diplomatic faux pas when dealing with other countries. In 2017, Trump had famously referred to Namibia as ‘Nambia’ in a meeting with the African leaders at the United Nations.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 12:50 pm

tags #Donald Trump #India #Narendra Modi #World News

