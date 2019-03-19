App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Indian team management may use Vijay Shankar as surprise element at No.4

Vijay Shankar could be the answer to India's question of a batsman at No.4

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Every World Cup is known for left-field tactical moves and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar could well be the 'joker in the pack' if the Indian team management decides to try him at the tricky number four position in the upcoming World Cup.

If the 2003 World Cup was about Dinesh Mongia being used as a spin-bowling all-rounder at the expense of VVS Laxman, dropped from the squad altogether, the 2011 edition had Yuvraj Singh being used as a fifth bowler in every match, yielding 15 wickets.

Heading into the 2019 edition in England, India are faced with the No.4 conundrum and a clearer picture will possibly emerge after the first three weeks of the IPL. The squad will be announced between April 15 to 20.

However, it has been learnt that the Indian team management is very happy with Shankar's technique and more importantly his temperament in pressure situations.

related news

Shankar's biggest competitor could be Ambati Rayudu, who, despite a healthy batting average of 47-plus, is now slipping in the pecking order.

"Let's get one thing clear. Ambati Rayudu has not inspired the highest level of confidence as number four after his 90 at Wellington. Things can still change if he has a good IPL but there has been a growing feeling that he is uncomfortable against anything above medium pace," a source in the know of things told PTI on Tuesday.

A look at Rayudu's ODI statistics reveals that most of his big knocks have come against comparatively weaker bowling attacks like Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and the West Indies.

It is understood that Shankar's big-hitting along with his ability to at least bowl five overs have tilted the scales in his favour.

"There are two ways to look at Vijay Shankar's elevation. The pros are that he has the ability to rotate strike and is also a power-hitter. At Wellington, he showed that he can tackle quality swing and has time to play pace. The flip side is only nine ODIs going into the World Cup. Will the team management take that risk? Let's wait till IPL," he said.

With Hardik Pandya certain to be India's No.7 and one of the designated finishers, Shankar, Hardik and Kedar Jadhav (at No 6) could share the burden of 10 overs.

"We are sorted combination wise. We know our playing XI going into the World Cup. There will be just one change based on conditions.

"When Hardik Pandya comes back, he will give depth in batting and also open up options in bowling. We know where we are going. We are clear about our playing XI," Kohli said after the last ODI against Australia.

The alternate arrangement could be skipper Kohli himself coming at No.4 and give KL Rahul an opportunity at one down. India tried that in Mohali during the fourth ODI without much success.

Rishabh Pant is the choice of former Australia skipper and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

The selectors or Team India's support staff are not travelling during the IPL but they will be keenly monitoring the World Cup-bound players' performances.

Three key selection issues to which IPL might provide a solution are:

NO 4: Rishabh Pant vs Ambati Rayudu vs Vijay Shankar

2nd Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik

3rd specialist spinner or 4th pacer: Ravindra Jadeja or Umesh Yadav/Siddarth Kaul.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #2019 Cricket World Cup #2019 IPL #2019 World Cup #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #world cup 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Jet Airways Operating Only 41 of 119 Aircraft, Could Reduce it Further ...

FIFA Qatar 2022 Plan Would 'Exacerbate' Gulf Tensions

Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

Like What Happens in China and Russia: Ashok Gehlot on if PM Modi is R ...

NGO Plans Massive Drive in Delhi to Check Drunk Driving During Holi

Modi to Interact With People From 500 Places in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' C ...

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.