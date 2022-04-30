Ravindra Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy to MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's spectacular finish prompted Ravindra Jadeja to bow down to him. (File Image: @CSKFansOfficial/Twitter)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again lead IPL team Chennai Super Kings as former captain Ravindra Jadeja on April 30 handed over the captaincy of the team to the erstwhile Team India skipper.

Jadeja reportedly decided to step down from the role of CSK captain and requested MS Dhoni to lead the team instead so that he can concentrate more on his game

An official CSK statement read: “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”

He was handed over the captaincy of the team two days before IPL 2022 started as Dhoni had stepped down from the position. Although the decision was widely supported by his teammates, Jadeja could not give CSK the desired start; the team is currently in the ninth position on the table, with only two wins from eight matches.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.

MS Dhoni has so far led Chennai to four IPL victories in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. He will lead the team next when CSK faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1.

