IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fantasy team picks for the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 22 in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

This would be the ninth and tenth matches of the season for SRH and RR, respectively. Both sides are currently in the bottom half. A win for Steve Smith’s RR would possibly take them to the number four spot on the points table. An SRH victory will help the David Warner-led side to climb the table and reach the fifth position.

Boosted by a brilliant 85-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, the Royals had clinched the first leg of their fixture against SRH this season.

SRH’s Kane Williamson could miss this game due to an injury, reports suggest.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Kartik Tyagi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner (Captain), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and T Natarajan.

Our fantasy XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Steven Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Kartik Tyagi and T Natarajan.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.