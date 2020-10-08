IPL 2020 Match Report KKR vs CSK: CSK’s strange surrender and KKR’s great manoeuvre fashion an odd result

It was such an odd game where the extreme thoughts ran parallel. If it was hard to make sense of Chennai Super Kings run-chase approach then at the same time one couldn’t but only marvel at the tactical awareness of KKR who had the courage to finish the quota of four overs of one of world’s best fast bowlers (Pat Cummins) inside 11 overs.

If Kolkata’s decision to bat first after winning the toss was a strange one considering their past history of doing so way back in 2015 (69 matches), it was even more baffling to see Chennai hitting 6,4,4 off the last three balls and yet there was not any possibility of a win.

Match ka mujrim kaun?

“In the middle overs there was a phase where they bowled 2-3 good overs. If we batted better, and didn't lose 2-3 wickets in a row,. We should've been careful in the first 5-6 overs,” MS Dhoni was as unconvincing during his post-match chat while explaining his team’s approach as he was during his batting. The legendary finisher, not for the first time in this tournament, failed to do justice to his iconic reputation as his 12-ball stay could only produce 11 runs.

Even if he wanted to blame Kedar Jadhav ( first five ball dots in desperate situation and then total of unbeaten 7 runs off 12 balls), he couldn’t because nobody would know except the skipper himself why a struggling Jadhav had been sent ahead of Ravindra Jadeja (21 runs in just 8 balls with three 4s and a six) and why Dwayne Bravo did not get a chance to bat and was seen shaking his head in disbelief with pads on with his Caribbean mate Sunil Narine after the match).

“Rotation of strike was important, but I think there were hardly any boundaries in the final few overs, so we need to be innovative at the end when they are continuously hitting a back of a length. That's where we need to adapt better with the bat and I don’t think we did that,” Dhoni labored to explain after the defeat.

Battle of nerves

The first 10 overs scoring patterns were almost identical by the both teams. If KKR got 93 for 2 in their first 10 overs then CSK also managed to get 90/1. CSK were satisfied with conceding just 74 runs in their final 10 overs, KKR meticulously strangulated them by just giving just 67 runs even though Chennai had plenty of wickets in hand. Narine bowled overs 12, 14, 16 and 19 and got the dangerous Shane Watson’s wicket.

“There are some key players for every team. Narine is one for us. Least we can do is back him. 2-3 poor games, doesn't matter,” said Dinesh Karthik after the match. The KKR skipper’s move of keeping Andre Russell especially for the toughest duty of manning the 18th and 20th overs of the innings was a shrewd move. “That's the beauty of this game. Didn’t go well with the bat and I made up with the ball today. Big moment bowling the pressure overs and I’m happy. Cross-seamers are the danger balls on this surface and once it hits the seam, it kicks,” said Russell who got Sam Curran’s wicket, CSK’s genuine hope of winning the match from that situation.

Rahul was the difference

For KKR, not a single batsman except Rahul Triptahi could get past 17 runs in the innings. The entire CSK innings had only 3 sixes in total while Rahul hit as many in his 81 runs knock of just 51 balls which also had 8 fours (two more than rest of his colleagues managed in the innings). That marvelous ultimately proved to be the difference between the teams and had Shah Rukh Khan clallping for his every run from the stadium.

“Though the ball was coming nicely, so I thought we should keep up the scoreboard which is why those shots came out, nothing special. It's a journey. Have loved this journey. Coming to KKR is special. Performing in front of Shahrukh sir is very special. It's a dream come true,” said the Man of the Match Tripathi in his post match chat with the host broadcaster.

Dhoni and Varun’s contrasting gestures!

Maybe a relatively-smaller target of 168 made CSK complacent, maybe the over-confidence of last match’s 10-wicket win but nothing could explain 41 dot balls which literally meant they were just batting for nearly 13 overs in a 20 over game. KKR was so clinical and professional that can be summed up by the two contrasting gestures by their spinner Varun Chakravarthy. He got the big wicket of Dhoni, but he shrugged it off as if it was not a big deal and did not even celebrate. He, in fact, did not even look at Dhoni and just turned back. It was a different sight after the match got over when the youngster requested the legend be obliged!

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)