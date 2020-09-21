IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fall short as Delhi Capitals (DC) take thrilling Super Over victory

Delhi Capitals (DC) welcomed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and opted to bowl. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walked out to open the batting. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 comes on the heels of an exciting curtain raiser. Both the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are being led by two new young captains trying to help their franchise secure their first title win. On paper, Delhi seems to have a more balanced side.

DC showed the depth of their lineup after being put in to bat first. Despite the Kings XI bowling squad getting early wickets and not allowing long partnerships, a blitzkrieg by Marcus Stoinis brought Delhi to a respectable total of 157 in 20 overs.

KXIP almost managed a successful run chase on the back of a brilliant knock by Mayank Agarwal, but they couldn't score the winning run of the final two balls. The tie game led to a Super Over in the second match of this edition already. Kagiso Rabada proved too good and restricted Punjab to two runs, with Rishabh Pant securing a thrilling win for the Capitals.

Read: IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Fantasy team picks for the match