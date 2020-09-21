172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-delhi-capitals-dc-vs-kings-xi-punjab-kxip-live-score-and-commentary-5862381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH
    Royal Challengers BangaloreRCB
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    21 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Rajasthan Royals RR
    Chennai Super KingsCSK
    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    22 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Kolkata Knight Riders KKR
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    23 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Mumbai Indians MI
    Chennai Super KingsCSK
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    19 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fall short as Delhi Capitals (DC) take thrilling Super Over victory

The Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab start off their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns looking for a win under the two new captains. The match promises plenty of batting firepower. Tune in for the live updates

Moneycontrol News
Delhi Capitals (DC) welcomed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and opted to bowl. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walked out to open the batting. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Delhi Capitals (DC) welcomed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and opted to bowl. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walked out to open the batting. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 comes on the heels of an exciting curtain raiser. Both the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are being led by two new young captains trying to help their franchise secure their first title win. On paper, Delhi seems to have a more balanced side.

DC showed the depth of their lineup after being put in to bat first. Despite the Kings XI bowling squad getting early wickets and not allowing long partnerships, a blitzkrieg by Marcus Stoinis brought Delhi to a respectable total of 157 in 20 overs.

KXIP almost managed a successful run chase on the back of a brilliant knock by Mayank Agarwal, but they couldn't score the winning run of the final two balls.  The tie game led to a Super Over in the second match of this edition already. Kagiso Rabada proved too good and restricted Punjab to two runs, with Rishabh Pant securing a thrilling win for the Capitals.

Close

Read: IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Fantasy team picks for the match

related news

First Published on Sep 20, 2020 06:29 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.