India vs England 5th Test | BCCI offers ECB to 'reschedule' the match cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Virat Kohli in action at the England v India Fourth Test at Ageas Bowl, West End, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

The fifth Test match between India and England, cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, can be rescheduled, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conveyed to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," said a statement issued by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

The statement, which suggested that the match could be rescheduled at a later date, was issued shortly after it was announced that the fifth and final Test match of the series has been cancelled.

The match was originally scheduled to begin in Manchester today but was called off due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent. However, the team players had tested negative for the virus.

"The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match," the statement noted.

The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no comprise on that aspect, it said.

"The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their co-operation and understanding in these trying times. We would like to apologise to the fans for not being able to complete an enthralling series," the Indian cricket board further added.

Notably, India was ahead 2-1 in the Test series against India, following its victory in the last Test match played at the Oval.