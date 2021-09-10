India vs England 5th and final test cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

File image: England's Joe Root

England India’s fifth and final test against England, scheduled to begin on September 10 in Manchester, has been postponed after a COVID-19 case in the tourists’ camp. India’s assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on September 8.

Subsequently, Indian players underwent coronavirus tests and tested negative. However, there were concerns about the safety of the play. Indian authorities said before the match that they were unable to field a team, The Guardian reported.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the fifth test is cancelled.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," ECB said.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," it said.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many," it added.

It also said that more information would be "shared in due course".

India were 2-1 up in the series. The latest development means India have won the series against England.

An earlier version of this story reported that the match had been postponed.