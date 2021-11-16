India to co-host 2026 T20 World Cup, 2031 ODI WC, reveals ICC in new schedule

India was also set to be a host of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, but the venue was shifted to the UAE due to the COVID-19 crisis.

India will be a co-host of the 2026 Twenty20 (T20) World Cup and the 2031 One-Day International World Cup, as per a fresh schedule for major multilateral tournaments released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 16.

With this announcement, India has been confirmed as the host for three cricket world cups over the next decade. The country was already announced as the host for the 2023 men's ODI WC.

Alongside India, the co-host for the 2026 T20 WC and 2031 ODI WC will be Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively, the ICC said.

Apart from the three world cups, India would also be hosting the 2029 Champions Trophy, the global cricket body announced in its list of hosts for major cricket events from 2024-2031.

The ICC, for the first-time ever, has also allowed the United States of America and Namibia to co-host major cricket events. While the US and West Indies will host the 2024 T20 WC, Namibia, along with South Africa and Zimbabwe, will host the 2027 ODI World Cup.

ICC cricket events will also mark a return in Pakistan, as the country has been announced the host for the 2025 Champions Trophy. International cricket was banned in the country from 2009 to 2019 following a terror attack against the visiting Sri Lankan team.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand have been announced as the co-hosts for the 2028 T20 WC. The 2030 T20 WC would be played in the United Kingdom, as England, Ireland and Scotland have been named as co-hosts.