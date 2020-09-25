From ‘bad omen’ to ‘golden duck’: 5 times Anushka Sharma was trolled for Virat Kohli’s poor performance

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been a victim of online hate and trolling ever since she started dating Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli – the most recent incidence being targeted for her husband’s performance at an Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2020 match.

On September 24, veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had commented on Kohli’s batting failure during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). However, instead of discussing or pointing out his shortcomings, Gavaskar had taken a dig at Sharma.

He had said: “Inhone lockdown mein toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai (he has only faced Anushka's bowling during the lockdown).”

This was not the only comment that had targeted Sharma while the IPL 2020 match was on. The fans of the “gentleman’s game” were quick to release memes and sexist jokes, pinning the blame of Kohli’s performance on his wife.





Let us walk you through the unfortunate trolling that Sharma has had to put up with every time Kohli’s performance has not been up to the mark at a game.

>> The trolling began in 2014, when Kohli got out on a duck during a test series that was played at the Lord’s stadium in England. Twitter users had debased themselves enough to comment on the loss saying: “A golden duck is all Virat Kohli could gift Anushka Sharma at the Lord’s.” Another comment read: “Virat Kohli fell too much in love with the new duck lips of Anushka Sharma that he did the same with his innings.”

>> A year later, in 2015, when Sharma had travelled to Sydney to cheer for her boyfriend Kohli, the skipper had got out on his first ball during the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match. The actress was once again hounded for the loss. Many dubbed her a “bad omen” and blamed her for India’s loss at the game.

>> There was one time though when Kohli’s good performance was linked to Sharma. In 2016, when the couple had broken up for a short while, Kohli had incidentally delivered a stellar performance and charted India’s win against Pakistan at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Fans had then commented that his performance improved because Sharma is out of his life. Some had even thanked Sharma for breaking up with him.

>> The next incidence is from the time the couple had already got married. In 2018, when Kohli got out after making five runs against South Africa, Sharma was trolled again. The bullying was so merciless that the cricketer had to step in to shut up the trolls. He had said: “Shame on people for trolling Anushka Sharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity.”

>> You would think Kohli’s intervention would stop the trolls, but no. They were back too soon! When RCB lost to Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2018, Twitter users wasted no time to blame Sharma again. This time her presence on the stands was cited as the reason for the team’s loss. What is worse is, this did not even have anything to do with Kohli, because he had scored an unbeaten 68 runs.