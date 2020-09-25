172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|its-2020-and-things-still-dont-change-for-me-actor-anushka-sharma-responds-to-sunil-gavaskars-sexist-remark-5884401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It's 2020 and things still don't change for me: Actor Anushka Sharma responds to Sunil Gavaskar's sexist remark

Anushka Sharma was referring to earlier instances when she has been trolled for Virat Kohli's cricketing performance

Moneycontrol News
Actor Anushka Sharma after casting her vote. (Image: News18)
Actor Anushka Sharma on September 25 called legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's remarks against her and her husband Virat Kohli, made during an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture on September 24, 'distasteful' and asked him to explain the reason he made the 'sweeping statement'.

"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact, but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game?" Sharma said in a story uploaded on Instagram.

Gavaskar's unsavoury remarks came during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, in which Kohli ended up dropping two catches and failing with the bat, managing to score just a run of five balls.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving actor Anushka, who is Kohli's wife.

"Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai, (he has only faced Anushka's bowling in the lockdown)," Gavaskar said, referring to a viral video of the couple put up on social media during COVID-19 enforced lockdown in the country.

"I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?" Sharma said.

"It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," the actor wrote in her Instagram story.

Sharma was referring to earlier instances when she has been trolled for Kohli's cricketing performance.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #India #IPL 2020

