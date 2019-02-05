6, 6, 6 - Five times Hardik Pandya hit hat-trick of sixes

Sri Lanka v India, 3rd Test, August 13 2017, Pallekelle | In the third Test during India's 2017 tour of Sri Lanka, Pandya had already completed his half century in India's first innings. In the 116th over by Malinda Pushpakumara, he hit the first two balls for boundaries. The next three balls were smashed for sixes. Pandya went on to complete his maiden Test hundred and India won the match by an innings and 171 runs. (Image: Reuters)