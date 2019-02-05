App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

6, 6, 6 - Five times Hardik Pandya hit hat-trick of sixes

We take a look at moments when Hardik Pandya went high and handsome.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hardik Pandya India v Australia, 1st ODI ,September 17 2017 Chennai | India were batting first. Pace duo of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis had reduced India to a precarious 87/5 inside 22 overs. Adam Zampa, the Aussie leg spinner, stepped up to bowl the 37th over of the Indian innings. MS Dhoni was on strike. Dhoni played the first ball to off-side and took a single. The strike was now with Hardik Pandya. The second ball was a full toss which Pandya dispatched for a boundary towards mid-on. Zampa tossed the third delivery and Pandya got under the ball to hoist it down the ground. The ball sailed over long-off for the first six of the over. The third ball of the over was a floater on middle stump and the Indian all-rounder unleashed the full wrath of his bat to send the ball soaring over long-on for the second six of the over. The six completed Pandya's fifty. Under pressure, Zampa bowled fifth ball quick and flat. Pandya cleared his front leg and deposited the ball over long-on to complete the hat-trick of sixes. Pandya played the last ball for a single. The Indian all-rounder's late assault meant he made 83 off 66 balls and India posted 281/7. Pandya shone with the ball too picking up two wickets. India won the match 26 runs and Pandya won the Player of the Match award for his effort. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

India v Australia, 1st ODI , September 17 2017 Chennai | Hardik Pandya hit a four followed by three sixes against leg spinner Adam Zampa in the 37th over. The over costed the Aussies 24 runs. The Indian all-rounder's late assault meant he made 83 off 66 balls taking India's tally to  281 runs. Pandya shone with the ball too picking up two wickets helping India clinch victory. (Image: Reuters)
ardik Pandya India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy final, June 18 2017, The Oval | Pakistan batting first in the Champions Trophy final posted a huge total of 338/4 thanks to the efforts of Azhar Ali (59), Fakhar Zaman (114) and Mohammed Hafeez (57). Indian chase began on a horrible note with India being reduced to 72/6. Fighting for India's cause were all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Shadab Khan stepped up to bowl the 23rd over. On strike was Hardik Pandya. First ball was tossed up and Pandya swung his bat with full force to send the ball over cow corner for the first six of the over. Under pressure, Khan bowled the second ball within Pandya's swinging range and the batsman obliged by hitting the ball over the long-on rope for the second six. On 48, Pandya hit the third ball of the over for third straight six to complete his fifty. The fourth ball of the over was creamed for a boundary through extra-cover. Pandya's beastly hitting almost revived India's chances. But a mix-up between the two batsmen led to Pandya getting run-out on 76. India were all-out on 158. Pakistan won the match by a monumental margin of 180 runs to the coveted trophy. (Image: AP)
2/5

India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy final, June 18 2017, The Oval | Batting first in the Champions Trophy final, Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 338/4. India were reduced to 72/6 when Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took charge. In the 23rd over by Shadab Khan, Pandya hit a boundary off the second ball followed by a hat-trick of sixes, the over accounted for 23 runs. However, his heroics couldn't save the match. Pakistan won the match by a margin of 180 runs to lift the coveted trophy. (Image: AP)
India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, June 4 2017, Birmingham | India and Pakistan clashed a few days before the final of the Champions Trophy in the group stage of the tournament. India batted first. Pandya had just walked out to bat with his team cruising at 296/3 in 47 overs. At the other end was Virat Kohli who had smashed 77 in 67 balls. Imad Wasim was given the responsibility to bowl the last over. First ball was full on off-stump to which Pandya cleared his front leg and launched it high over long-off. Second ball was again full and on Pandya slapped the ball over wide long-off for a flat batted six. Under pressure, Wasim pulled the length back for the third ball and aimed the ball on the off-stump. Pandya shuffled across, went down on one knee to hammer the ball over deep mid-wicket to complete three sixes in as many deliveries. Fourth ball was a dot. Pandya took a single on fifth ball and Kohli smashed the last ball for a boundary. Pandya's last over onslaught propelled India to 319/3. Pandya scalped two wickets as Pakistan were sent packing on mere 164. (Image: Reuters)
3/5

India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, June 4 2017, Birmingham | In the same tournament, India and Pakistan had met in the group stage. India batted first and in the final over bowled by Imad Wasim Pandya hit three consecutive sixes to help India reach 319/3. Pandya also scalped two wickets as Pakistan were sent packing on mere 164. (Image: Reuters)
Sri Lanka v India, 3rd Test, August 13 2017, Pallekelle | In the third Test during India's 2017 tour of Sri Lanka, India had a great start thanks to the efforts of openers Shikhar Dhawan (119) and KL Rahul (85). India were 430/9 in 115 overs. Pandya had just a little while back completed his fifty. The ball was thrown to Malinda Pushpakumara to bowl the 116th over with Pandya on strike. First two balls were played for boundaries. Pandya lofted the third ball over long-off for the first six. Pandya was in T20 mood as he came down the track and lifted the fifth ball over long-off for the second six. The hat-trick of sixes was completed on the last ball of the over when Pandya came down the track and dispatched the ball over long-on for six. Pandya went on to complete his maiden Test hundred and India won the match by an innings and 171 runs. The Indian all-rounder announced his arrival in Test cricket with a stylish performance which helped him clinch the Player of the Match award. (Image: Reuters)
4/5

Sri Lanka v India, 3rd Test, August 13 2017, Pallekelle | In the third Test during India's 2017 tour of Sri Lanka,  Pandya had already completed his half century in India's first innings. In the 116th over by Malinda Pushpakumara, he hit the first two balls for boundaries. The next three balls were smashed for sixes. Pandya went on to complete his maiden Test hundred and India won the match by an innings and 171 runs. (Image: Reuters)
New Zealand v India, 5th ODI, February 3, 2019, Wellington| India batting first had early jitters and were struggling at 18/4. The visitors recovered thanks to the efforts of Ambati Rayudu (90) and Vijay Shankar (45). India were 205/7 at the start of the 47th over. Todd Astle had the ball in hand. First ball was a dot. Second ball was short on middle and Pandya pounced on it to to launch the ball over mid-wicket for six. The second ball was full outside off and Pandya unleashed his inside out shot to clear the extra cover boundary for the second six. Astle kept the third ball full on middle which was right in Pandya's hitting arc and the batsman swung his bat hard to pick up a six over mid-wicket. Pandya went on to make 45 off just 22 balls. His late blitz helped India post 252 and India won the match by a comfortable margin of 35 runs. (Image: Reuters, Representational)
5/5

New Zealand v India, 5th ODI, February 3, 2019, Wellington| Batting first ,India was reduced to 18/4 by the Kiwi pace attack. However, India recovered to 205/7 and in the 47th over, Pandya channeled his aggresive side against Todd Astle. He sent three consecutive balls out of the park to make 45 off 22 balls. His late blitz helped India post 252 win the match by a margin of 35 runs. (Image: Reuters, Representational)
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #cricket #Hardik Pandya #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand #Slideshow

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.