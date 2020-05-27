App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two SpiceJet passengers test positive for COVID-19

Tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Two passengers who travelled on SpiceJet flights from Ahmedabad to Delhi (SG-8194) and Delhi to Guwahati (SG-8152) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson. The reports came in on May 27, following which the operating crew has been quarantined while the passengers on the same flights are being notified by the airline in coordination with government agencies.

"The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them. SpiceJet has been strictly adhering to all SoPs and social distancing norms laid down by the government," the spokesperson said.

Close

On May 25, domestic flight operations resumed after remaining suspended for over two months in light of the coronavirus -induced lockdown.

related news

Passengers of other domestic flights have also been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A passenger onboard a Chennai-Coimbatore IndiGo flight and another one headed from Delhi to Ludhiana on an Air India flight, both of whom undertook travel on May 25, tested positive for COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on May 27, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #SpiceJet

