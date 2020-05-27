App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India passenger tests coronavirus positive, all on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight quarantined

The passenger was travelling on flight number AI9I837 on a paid ticket.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A passenger on board an Air India flight, which was bound to travel between Delhi and Ludhiana, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 26. Following this, all the passengers travelling along on the flight were put under state quarantine, news agency ANI has reported.

According to the report, the passenger - an employee in the security department of Alliance Air - was travelling on flight number AI9I837 on a paid ticket.

The infected person is a resident of Delhi and works as security staff with Air India, reported NDTV citing Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agrawal, who added that the person had arrived on May 25 by a domestic flight at the Sahnewal Airport.

Close

The COVID-19 patient was sent to a local isolation centre while others were sent on mandatory home quarantine, said the report.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

It was apparently the second such case after the resumption of domestic air services as IndiGo airline said one of the passengers travelling on its Chennai-Coimbatore flight on May 25 had tested positive for COVID-19.

The budget carrier said the passenger was sitting with all precautionary measures like gloves, mask and face shield. He is currently quarantined at a Coimbatore medical facility.

The 24-year-old man has since been shifted to the ESI Hospital for further treatment, officials said.

Swab test results on May 26 revealed that the 24-year-old man had tested positive for the deadly virus. He was working in the room service wing of a star hotel in Chennai.

"The operating crew has been grounded and home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff," the Indigo airline said.

(With inputs from PTI)



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.