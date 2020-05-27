Air India passenger tests coronavirus positive, all on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight quarantined

A passenger on board an Air India flight, which was bound to travel between Delhi and Ludhiana, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 26. Following this, all the passengers travelling along on the flight were put under state quarantine, news agency ANI has reported.

According to the report, the passenger - an employee in the security department of Alliance Air - was travelling on flight number AI9I837 on a paid ticket.

The infected person is a resident of Delhi and works as security staff with Air India, reported NDTV citing Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agrawal, who added that the person had arrived on May 25 by a domestic flight at the Sahnewal Airport.

The COVID-19 patient was sent to a local isolation centre while others were sent on mandatory home quarantine, said the report.

It was apparently the second such case after the resumption of domestic air services as IndiGo airline said one of the passengers travelling on its Chennai-Coimbatore flight on May 25 had tested positive for COVID-19.

The budget carrier said the passenger was sitting with all precautionary measures like gloves, mask and face shield. He is currently quarantined at a Coimbatore medical facility.

The 24-year-old man has since been shifted to the ESI Hospital for further treatment, officials said.

Swab test results on May 26 revealed that the 24-year-old man had tested positive for the deadly virus. He was working in the room service wing of a star hotel in Chennai.

"The operating crew has been grounded and home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff," the Indigo airline said.

(With inputs from PTI)





