Luxury hotel in Chennai turns into COVID-19 hotspot as 85 guests, staffers test positive

ITC Grand Chola (Image: www.itchotels.in)

A five-star property in Chennai turned into a coronavirus hotspot after 85 persons including guests, the chef, and other staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The ITC Grand Chola was declared a coronavirus cluster after 85 people working/ residing at the luxury hotel property tested COVID-19 positive over the past two weeks, reported the Indian Express.

Commenting on the situation, J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu, said: “One staff member tested COVID-19 positive on December 15. A total of 609 samples have been collected till now and 85 of those turned out to be positive for the viral disease. The Chennai Corporation has advised saturation testing of all the residents of the hotel.”

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation have confirmed that saturation testing will be done at all luxury hotels as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, all hotels in Chennai have been reminded to adhere to coronavirus related SOPs issued by the government.

This is the second time Chennai is in the news for reporting a COVID-19 cluster. In December 2020, IIT Madras had turned into a COVID-19 hotspot after almost 200 students had tested positive for the virus.

