    Holiday trips within China surge after lifting of COVID curbs

    An estimated 226 million domestic trips were made by all means including plane during the holiday week that ended on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing government figures.

    Reuters
    January 28, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
    Najing East Road shopping area in Shanghai on Jan. 24.

    The number of people making trips inside China over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped COVID-19 curbs that had stifled travel for three years, media reported on Saturday.

    That compares with about 130 million domestic trips during the holiday week last year, according to the transport ministry.

    In the last Lunar New Year holiday before the novel coronavirus emerged in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, some 420 million trips were made internally.