COVID-19 update | Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters

Representative Image

The quarantine period for shooters from the United Kingdom, who are going to participate in the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Delhi, will be seven days instead of two weeks. A source close to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has got a positive feedback from the concerned authorities after it had requested for seven days hard quarantine for the shooters from UK.

The government also recently issued fresh guidelines for international arrival in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, focussing specifically on those arriving from UK, Brazil and South Africa where new and more contagious strains of the virus have been detected. The latest notification issued by the government stated that all international travellers from UK and Brazil will do hard quarantine for seven days after testing negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Government

On its arrival in India for a full-fledged tour, the England cricket team was also quarantined for seven days and hoping for a similar privilege, the British shooting contingent had approached the NRAI with a request to reduce their numbers of days in isolation. "Yes, shooters from UK will not have to quarantine themselves for 14 days," the source said on Saturday.

The combined world cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun shooters is scheduled to be held at the national capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from March 18-29. More than 40 countries have so far confirmed entries for the International Shooting Sport Federation tournament.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Prominent among the countries competing are Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey. The tournament will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the global body last year.