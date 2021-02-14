COVID-19 update | Offices allowed to open after disinfection; here are the guidelines

Offices in containment zones will remain closed except for medical and essential services. (Source: Reuters)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 14 allowed offices to open after disinfection, and issued standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain spread of COVID-19.

The ministry said offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like workstations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria/canteens, meeting rooms and conference

halls etc.

It added that COVID-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs and visitors in these spaces.

The ministry, therefore, outlined the preventive and response measures to be observed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in office settings. Here are the details:

1) Generic preventive measures:

a) All individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in common places as far as feasible.

b) They must use face covers/masks at all times covering nose and

mouth properly. Adding, touching the front portion of mask/face covers to be avoided.

c) The ministry advised to practice frequent hand washing with soap even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be made wherever feasible.

d) Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed.

e) Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to the immediate supervisory officer.

f) Spitting to be strictly prohibited.

g) Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App by all employees in office.

2) Specific preventive measures for offices:

a) Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions.

b) All officers and staff / visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

c) Only asymptomatic staff/visitors shall be allowed entry.

d) Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted.

a) Any officer and staff residing in containment zone should not attend the office till containment zone is denotified.

b) Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing.

c) Large physical gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

a) Drivers shall maintain physical distancing at all times particularly within rooms/spaces designated for drivers.

b) Proper disinfection of frequently touched surfaces i.e. steering, door handles, keys, etc. should be taken up.

c) Advise all employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions.

d) All officers and staff / visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

e) Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

f) Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following physical distancing norms be ensured.

g) A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of vehicles should be taken up.

h) Any shops, stalls, cafeteria/canteen etc., outside and within the office premises shall follow physical distancing norms at all times.

i) Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization (at-least twice a day) of the workplace.

j) Ensure regular supply of hand sanitizers, soap and running water in the washrooms.

k) For air-conditioning /ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which mentions that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees C.

l) Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces shall

be done in office premises.

m) Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or employees in covered bins, shall be ensured.

3) In case, COVID-19 cases are found:

a) Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others at the workplace.

b) Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c) Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d) If one or two cases reported, the disinfection procedure will be limited to

places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in past 48 hours.

e) If larger number of cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building should be disinfected.

Offices in containment zones will remain closed except for medical and essential services.