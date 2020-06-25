Coronavirus wrap June 25: CBSE cancels pending board exams; salons to re-open in Maharashtra from June 28

India has recorded over 4.73 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 14,894 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,86,514 are active cases while 2,71,696 have recovered.















Maharashtra reported its sharpest single-day spike with 4,841 new COVID-19 cases. The state has also recorded 192 new deaths, taking the death toll to 6,931.















Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Delhi now has more COVID-19 cases than Mumbai, making it the most-affected city in India.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Hair salons in Maharashtra will be allowed to reopen from June 28, after over three months of downing shutters due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a state minister said.

>> The Union Health Ministry said that a central team, led by Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in those areas.

>> The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) informed the Supreme Court that pending CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations stand cancelled.

>> Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay will go completely online next semester and not call students for face-to-face lectures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director said.

>> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital.

>> Taiwan has put over 100 people under quarantine while it investigates its first possible local case of coronavirus infection in more than two months.

>> Oxford University rolled out Africa's first human trials for a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus in South Africa.