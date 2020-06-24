Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi overtakes Mumbai in total number of COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital have been rising rapidly, with the city reporting spikes in the daily caseload every day.

On June 24, Delhi recorded 3,788 new cases, pushing the total tally to over 70,000; essentially surpassing the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai.

Of the 70,000 cases, 26,588 are active coronavirus cases and 41,437 are recovered cases. The death toll in the capital city has risen to 2,365, as per the latest figures from the health department.

As per the recent statement from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 1,144 new COVID-19 positive cases and 38 deaths reported in Mumbai on June 24. The total number of positive cases in the financial capital has risen to 69,625 including 37,010 recovered/discharged cases, 28,653 active cases and 3,962 deaths.

Delhi’s COVID-19 situation has been worsening over the past weeks, ever since the lockdown rules were relaxed. Delhi witnessed its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on June 23, with 3,947 fresh infections being reported. It had already surpassed the total coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, which stands at nearly 65,000.

Data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reveals that India’s coronavirus tally rose by 7.3 percent in the past two days, which is lower than the preceding 48-hour period by four basis points. The total number of cases in India as of now is 4,56,183.

The coronavirus death toll, on the other hand, has almost doubled over the past two weeks, with twice the number of coronavirus infections than was reported 19 days ago. If new COVID-19 cases continue to increase at the present rate, the country’s total coronavirus tally hit the 5,00,000-mark by June 27.

