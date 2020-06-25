CBSE/ISC Board Exam 2020: Boards tell SC that July 2020 exams will be cancelled

The CBSE Class X and XII board examinations as to be held between July 1-15, 2020 stand cancelled, said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the Supreme Court (SC).

This decision was taken due to the worsening conditions of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in India. Many schools which were CBSE exam centres have now been converted into quarantine centres across the country.

Similarly, advocate Jaideep Gupta appearing for CISCE at the SC said that they will also follow the CBSE decision of cancelling examinations.

When it comes to CBSE, solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta appearing at SC for the board, said that for Class X remaining board exams stand cancelled. These exams were to be held only for North-East Delhi that was hit by violence in February 2020.

For CBSE Class XII Board Exam 2020, SG Tushar Mehta told SC that for remaining papers, students will be given an opportunity to give exams at a future date when conditions are conducive. Those students who don't wish to give exams in the future will be marked based on past assessments for the remaining subjects.

Here, the SG told the apex court that a scheme has been prepared wherein the student opting out of writing exams at a future date will be marked based on their performance in the last three exams held in school.

This was in response to a SC petition filed by Delhi-based parents challenging CBSE's decision to conduct board examinations amidst the pandemic.

In response to SG Tushar Mehta's arguments, the Supreme Court has said that it will give its final order on this matter on June 26. SC has asked CBSE to give a fresh notification with respect to the issue of opting between internal assessment and exam as well as on the declaration of results.

SG Mehta also told SC today that the CBSE board examination results would be declared in mid-August 2020.

The remaining papers of the board examinations were originally scheduled to be held in March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

After discussions with the human resource development ministry, the exams were rescheduled to July 2020. However, states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu had conveyed earlier in June that they would not be able to allow examinations to be conducted in the wake of COVID-19.

Almost 3 million students across India have given the CBSE Class X and Class XII board examinations in 2020.