App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Twitter reacts to Chinese video mocking US response to COVID-19 crisis

In the video, the Chinese warriors are seen informing the Statue of Liberty that they have discovered a dangerous new virus, which the latter downplays saying: “It is only a flu... Don’t have to wear a mask”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the United States repeatedly blamed China for the catastrophic spread of the novel coronavirus, the Chinese state media released an animated video to mock President Donald Trump’s administration.

The sarcastic animated video uses Lego figures and is in the nature of a mock dialogue between China and the US. While China is represented by Lego figurines of terracotta warriors, the US is represented by those of the Statue of Liberty.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

In the video, the Chinese warriors are seen informing the Statue of Liberty that they have discovered a dangerous new virus, which the latter downplays saying: “It is only a flu... Don’t have to wear a mask”.

related news

The US representation then claims, in the video, that the stay-at-home measures and lockdown introduced by China were in clear violation of human rights.

The short video spanning 1.39 minutes is entitled ‘Once Upon a Virus’, and was released by China’s official news agency Xinhua on April 30. It was also shared by the Chinese Embassy in France.

However, it seems the video, which went viral although, did not evoke the kind of response the Chinese government was expecting. Let us take a look at some of them.





Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Donald Trump

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO says has grave concerns about COVID-19 impact on weak systems

WHO says has grave concerns about COVID-19 impact on weak systems

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Railways passenger services suspended until May 17

Railways passenger services suspended until May 17

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.