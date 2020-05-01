Coronavirus pandemic: Twitter reacts to Chinese video mocking US response to COVID-19 crisis

After the United States repeatedly blamed China for the catastrophic spread of the novel coronavirus, the Chinese state media released an animated video to mock President Donald Trump’s administration.

The sarcastic animated video uses Lego figures and is in the nature of a mock dialogue between China and the US. While China is represented by Lego figurines of terracotta warriors, the US is represented by those of the Statue of Liberty.

In the video, the Chinese warriors are seen informing the Statue of Liberty that they have discovered a dangerous new virus, which the latter downplays saying: “It is only a flu... Don’t have to wear a mask”.

The US representation then claims, in the video, that the stay-at-home measures and lockdown introduced by China were in clear violation of human rights.



Once Upon a Virus... pic.twitter.com/FY0svfEKc6

— Ambassade de Chine en France (@AmbassadeChine) April 30, 2020



@realDonaldTrump it's your moment to destroy the FAKE NEWS

— BrunoLeSalé (@BrunoSalty) April 30, 2020



False propaganda from the Chinese ambassador to France, whitewashing over its government's deceptions and mocking U.S. objections to its human rights abuses. RTing so folks can see the Chinese government lying in real time -- https://t.co/yg3MX5S5ud

— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 30, 2020



This is more damaging to China. LOL. https://t.co/ArHETLyTTz

— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 1, 2020

The short video spanning 1.39 minutes is entitled ‘Once Upon a Virus’, and was released by China’s official news agency Xinhua on April 30. It was also shared by the Chinese Embassy in France.However, it seems the video, which went viral although, did not evoke the kind of response the Chinese government was expecting. Let us take a look at some of them.