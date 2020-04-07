Indian Immunologicals partners with Griffith University to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Immunologicals (IIL), the vaccine-maker promoted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on April 7 said it has partnered with the Griffith University of Australia to develop a live attenuated vaccine against novel coronavirus disease (SARS – CoV-2).

The live attenuated vaccine contains a live but weakened virus. The vaccine is developed on Griffith's codon de-optimization technology which reduces the virulence of the virus. SARS – CoV-2 is an RNA virus known to have high virulence.

Upon completion of the research, the vaccine strain will be transferred to IIL and the vaccine maker will work accordingly with the country’s drug regulator – the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) - to further conduct clinical trials which will be taken up in a phased manner.

IIL intends to use its existing Vero cell platform technology for mass production of the virus.

IIL becomes the fourth Indian vaccine maker to announce vaccine development against COVID-19. Earlier, Serum Institute of India, Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech announced vaccine development programmes against COVID-19. Currently, there is no vaccine against COVID-19. But there are more than 30 vaccine projects, most are in pre-clinical and early clinical trials. Experts say it takes at least a year to see a vaccine ready against COVID-19.

The technology looks promising for developing a vaccine for prophylactic, active, single-dose immunization against coronavirus in humans, with an enhanced safety profile, IIL said in a statement.

“IIL’s leadership in producing safe and affordable human and veterinary vaccines will enable us to progress well in this endeavor,” said K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said,

IIL said it has evaluated various options being followed across the world, before zeroing on live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine based on codon de-optimization technology.

“Our live-attenuated vaccine will be developed using codon de-optimization technology and is expected to provide a long lasting immunity against SARS – CoV-2 following single immunisation and cross-protection against other coronaviruses (e.g. MERS, SARS-CoV-1)," said Professor Suresh Mahalingam, Menzies Health Institute Queensland, Griffith University, Australia.

"As this vaccine will be a live attenuated vaccine it is expected to be highly effective by providing very strong cellular and antibody immune responses against the virus. The other benefit of a live-attenuated vaccine is a proven track record for economical large-scale manufacturing and well-known regulatory approval pathway,” Mahalingam added.

IIL is already working with Griffith for conducting research and development of the Zika virus vaccine which is currently at a pre-clinical toxicology testing stage. The joint project has been progressing well and Indian Immunologicals is expected to submit the application for conducting clinical trials in due course.

The codon de-optimization technology has been successfully employed to reduce the virulence of several RNA viruses including Enterovirus C (Poliovirus), Human Immunodeficiency virus type 1, Zika virus, etc.