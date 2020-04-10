App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscompanies
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | With appliance service centres shut, it's time for DIY videos

To ensure that appliance servicing is not hampered, white goods makers are helping customers make use of Do-It-Yourself videos to keep the products in shape

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, that has led to a lockdown across India, has also resulted in servicing centres of appliance makers shutting down temporarily. To ensure that appliance servicing is not hampered, white goods makers are helping customers make use of DIY (Do-It-Yourself) videos to keep the products in shape.

These videos are available on simple processes like cleaning an air-filter in air conditioners as well as for specific queries like temperature setting adjustments in the refrigerators.

With the onset of the summer season in India, when products like refrigerators and air-conditioners will be in high demand, customers are making up for the absence of service personnel by following DIY videos.

Close

related news

Pratik Srivastav, who owns a Samsung air conditioner, said he was not only able to clean his air conditioner watching the video, he was able to save costs as well.

“A basic servicing would have cost Rs 2,000. Thanks to the lockdown, I have been able to do it myself. I am of the view that DIY will catch up because some appliance servicing is very simple and does not need any specialised person for this,” he added.

At Panasonic, the customer centre is open and they can call and register their complaint. It goes to the branch office and they speak with the customer to help resolve this virtually as field service is not operational. If a customer is not registered, they can register themselves through our contact centre.

Also Read: Live updates about COVID-19 outbreak in India

Similarly, the appliance maker has developed a DIY video helping people to clean their machines themselves.

While servicing platforms like Urban Company (earlier called UrbanClap) are resuming essential services in places like Gurugram, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Noida, Faridabad and Bhubaneswar, this is subject to entry permissions at housing societies.

Appliance maker Samsung has a live chat service where individuals can reach the company for any product queries.

DIY

The white goods firm has put up a detailed DIY video on its website for users to refer for AC filter cleaning.

Similarly, LG also has a series of videos across categories of products on basic servicing requests like cleaning, installation, leakage and temperature setting.

In India, the repair and maintenance service industry is estimated to be worth Rs 1 billion. Of this, repair and maintenance related to home appliances like televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators and kitchen appliances like mixer-grinder, microwave form a large proportion of the market.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.