English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Bharti Airtel acquires 23% stake in Indus Towers held by subsidiary Nettle Infra

    Bharti Airtel now holds a 47.95 percent stake in Indus Towers.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST
    Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel has increased its direct stake in Indus Towers by acquiring 23.01 percent shares held by its completely owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure, a regulatory filing said on February 4.

    Bharti Airtel now holds a 47.95 percent stake in Indus Towers. The telecom operator earlier directly held a 24.94 percent stake and 23.01 percent through its subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure.

    Bharti Airtel has acquired the 23.01 percent stake in Indus Towers from Nettle to directly own 47.95 percent of the mobile tower firm.

    This is pursuant to the "composite scheme of amalgamation approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh bench, vide its order dated January 25, 2023, and becoming effective from February 1, 2023", the filing said.