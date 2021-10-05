MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zoomcar sets up office in San Francisco ahead of US listing next year

The new office in the US will further bolster Zoomcar's push to create a global car-sharing platform and prepare the company for its broader global marketplace, a statement said.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST

Car sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has opened an office in San Francisco ahead of its US listing next year.

The new office in the US will further bolster Zoomcar's push to create a global car-sharing platform and prepare the company for its broader global marketplace, a statement said.

"Recently appointed CFO Geiv Dubash based in San Francisco will be instrumental in helping Zoomcar with future capital markets transactions, including potential listing in public markets," it added.

Zoomcar has expanded to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Last month, Zoomcar had announced the launch of its operations in Indonesia and Vietnam.

“At Zoomcar, we're focused on becoming a public company in the next 12 months. As we continuously evaluate the best possible alternatives for a public listing, our new office in San Francisco will help the company for this next phase of growth as we expand the platform and brand globally," Zoomcar CEO and co-founder Greg Moran said.

Close

Related stories

He added that the company plans to hire more key roles, who will bring a wealth of relevant industry knowledge and expertise to the company "at this critical inflection point as we rapidly emerge from the pandemic”.

Zoomcar launched India's first personal mobility platform in 2013 and now has over 7,000 cars on its platform with a presence across five countries.

Bengaluru-headquartered Zoomcar allows users to rent cars on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis.

It employs over 300 people and operates in over 50 cities across India. In 2020, Zoomcar launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the company's enterprise SaaS-based mobility solutions, offering covering white-labelled subscription services and IoT-based driver behaviour monitoring solutions.
PTI
Tags: #Business #San Francisco #United States #Zoomcar
first published: Oct 5, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.