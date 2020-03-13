Yes Bank: CBI files fresh case against Rana Kapoor, wife and others in Delhi property case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a second case against Rana Kapoor, wife Bindu Kapoor, Bliss Abode and Avantha Realty in a case pertaining to purchase of one of the prime properties on Delhi's Amrita Shergill Marg.

The agency said, "CBI has registered a case against Rana Kapoor, the then MD and CEO of Yes Bank Ltd; Gautam Thapar, Promoter Avantha Group companies; Bindu Rana (wife of Shri Rana Kapoor), Director M/s Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd and unknown others u/s 120 B & 420 of IPC and Section 7, 11 & 12 of PC Act, 1988."

According to sources, the agency also conducted searches at residences of Rana Kapoor in Delhi and Mumbai, Bliss Abode office, Avantha Realty office and Indiabulls Housing Finance Company.

However, Indiabulls denied searches at their offices by the CBI. It said, "No raid of CBI has happened on Indiabulls Group or any of its offices. The CBI raids have happened on Yes bank/Rana Kapoor who have their offices in Indiabulls Finance Center complex in the capacity of a tenant."

CBI alleged Rana Kapoor conspired with other accused named in the First Information Report (FIR) to obtain illegal gratification in the form of a Bunglow at Amrita Shergill Marg, New Delhi by paying only Rs 378 crore through Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd, where Kapoor’s wife was one of the two Directors.

CBI said this property was immediately thereafter mortgaged to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd for a loan of Rs 685 crore.

"Bindu Kapoor bought the prime property on 40, Amrita Shergill Marg through her company Bliss Properties Delhi Private Limited on account of a loan default by Avantha Realty. Yes Bank’s exposure to Avantha Realty was Rs 500 crore. Bliss bought this property by raising Rs 378 crore from a Mumbai-based Indiabulls Housing," CBI said.

Moneycontrol reported on March 11 about these three properties under scanner of Rana Kapoor of Enforcement Directorate.

Three prime real estate properties in Delhi belonging to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor, are collectively valued at more than Rs 1,000 crore, and are under the Enforcement Directorate’s and CBI's scanner.

The other two properties are also in the key areas of the national capital. These properties are also owned by Bliss Abode.