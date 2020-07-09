Yes Bank case | ED attaches Rs 2,400 crore worth properties of Rana Kapoor, Kapil & Dheeraj Wadhawan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 2,400 crore in the Yes Bank case.

The Rs 2,400 crore includes Rs 1,000 crore worth properties in Mumbai, London and New York owned by Rana Kapoor and his family. Mumbai properties include a Peddar Road bungalow and 40, Amrit Shergill property which he had purchased from Gautam Thapar, former chairman of Crompton Greaves group.

The remaining properties worth Rs 1,400 crore at Mumbai, Pune, London and Australia belong to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 25 had submitted its first charge sheet in the case registered against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. The case pertains to suspicious transactions in 2018 between Kapoor and DHFL.

Kapoor used his many companies to get undue benefits from the Wadhawans after influencing Yes Bank to extend large loans to DHFL and other Wadhawan companies by flouting rules, according to the CBI.