Women Metro passengers travel shorter last-mile distances but pay more than men: Study

Women who use Metro train services tend to travel shorter last-mile distances compared to men but end up paying more, according to a recent report by NGO WRI India and the Toyota Mobility Foundation.

The study report titled 'Improving Metro Access in India: Evidence from three cities (Bengaluru, Nagpur, and Delhi)' suggests that there are two potential reasons for this discrepancy.

First, a slightly higher proportion of women in the same income category as men usually opt for more expensive last-mile modes due to concerns about safety and wait times. Second, the current fare structures for last-mile modes may not align with women-centric travel patterns.

This means women generally prefer to avail the soonest available transport mode which could be a regular auto or a cab. Also unlike men, some women don't generally prefer bike taxis (usually the cheapest last-mile mode).

The survey emphasises that Indian Metro commuters are highly sensitive to last-mile wait times and costs. The report urged planners to prioritize high-frequency, low-cost shared services and improve pedestrian infrastructure around Metro stations. The report states that a last-mile mode with a frequency exceeding 10 minutes is unlikely to be preferred, especially by women.

Shared autos are key to Metro’s success

In Delhi, it was found that 89 percent of passengers, including a significant number of women, choose shared autorickshaws over buses. Factors such as the wait at isolated bus stops and overcrowding in buses and trains, which increase the risk of sexual harassment, contribute to women's preference for shared autorickshaws. This is despite government-run buses being free for women passengers in Delhi.

“Share autorickshaws offer the flexibility of being picked up or dropped off anywhere on their route, and they do not carry standing passengers,” it said.

The report stressed the importance of shared autorickshaws for the success of Metro. However, in Bengaluru, the absence of a formal shared autorickshaw network leads to higher dependence on walking and regular autorickshaws, which are significantly more expensive. This hampers the achievement of higher ridership levels for Metro in the city. The report suggests that there is a demand for lower-fare, on-demand services for Metro last-mile connectivity in Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru lacks a shared autorickshaw network, and buses do not provide frequent or reliable last-mile connectivity from several Metro stations," the report said.

The report also said better access to safe transportation, including last-mile connectivity, can significantly improve the participation rates of women in developing countries. The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that such improvements can increase women's participation by 16.5 percentage points. Research indicates that women are less likely to use Metro if it does not cover the entire journey due to the reliance on last-mile services.

In Telangana, the State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allows women to board and deboard buses at any point on the bus route after 7:30 pm, promoting safer travel for women.

More affluent users are yet to shift to Metro, and low-income users are priced out of it

The report highlights the issue of poor last-mile connectivity to Metro rail systems in India, which has contributed to lower-than-planned ridership and underutilisation of investments in the sector amounting to over $25 billion. Affluent users, who own personal vehicles, have yet to shift to Metro, while low-income users are unable to afford it.

"The Metro attracts a specific demographic: commuters aged between 19 and 35, who use Metro to commute for work or education. The Metro also attracts a specific income demographic: those with monthly household incomes between Rs 10,000 and Rs 40,000. More affluent users (with personal vehicles) are yet to shift to Metro, and low-income users are priced out of it," it said.

“In all three cities, the primary monthly household income of Metro users was between Rs 10,000 and Rs 40,000, with at least 50 percent of the sample falling in this income bracket. That income groups earning less than Rs 10,000 are not well represented is unsurprising; the Metro and associated last-mile commute costs are unaffordable at this income level. The low representation of users in income categories above Rs 60,000 a month indicates that Metro systems have not attracted many of India’s more affluent commuters, who are likely to own and drive personal vehicles,” it said.

To address these challenges, the report suggests prioritising low-cost shared services and non-motorized access infrastructure at Metro stations. Targeted fare products should be introduced to attract lower-income users to the Metro. Additionally, operating last-mile shared services at high frequencies (<10 minutes) is recommended. The last-mile preferences of commuters vary, and higher-income areas may benefit from new on-demand, app-based mobility services.

Despite various options available, last-mile connectivity to Metro remains a bottleneck. In Bengaluru, WRI India's research indicates that about 70 percent of potential Metro users surveyed avoid it due to inconvenient access. If the first- or last-mile component of the journey fails to meet their requirements, commuters are unlikely to choose Metro as their mode of transportation, it adds.

