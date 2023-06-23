Reversing the trend: Bengaluru's BMTC regains ridership with free bus travel for women

The implementation of the Shakti scheme, offering free bus travel for women, has become a beacon of hope for the cash-strapped bus corporation. As a result, ridership has been steadily increasing, and the government has committed to reimbursing the expenses associated with the scheme.

Tech capital Bengaluru's bus lifeline, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), has been witnessing a resurgence in daily ridership since June 11, thanks to the implementation of the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women.

Prior to the launch of the Shakti scheme, BMTC's average daily ridership stood at 27.71 lakh. Among these riders, women passengers accounted for 10.8 lakh (39.1 percent)

Since the introduction of the Shakti scheme, BMTC's daily bus ridership has consistently exceeded 30 lakh, with the exception of Sunday (June 18), when it was at 28.35 lakh.

Over the years, BMTC had suffered a decline in daily ridership following the launch of the Bengaluru Metro in 2011 and the entry of app-based cabs in 2012-2013. BMTC's daily ridership dwindled from 51.3 lakh in 2014-2015 to 27.7 lakh in May 2023. Many passengers shifted to private vehicles during the Covid-19 pandemic. The city's total registered vehicles also surged from 58.9 lakh in 2013-2014 to 1.09 crore in 2022-2023, impacting the speed of BMTC buses due to the absence of dedicated lanes.

On the inaugural day of the Shakti scheme (July 11), a Sunday, from 1 pm to midnight, 2 lakh women passengers travelled in BMTC buses. On June 12, the daily bus ridership increased to 34.94 lakh, with 17.57 lakh women passengers (50.3 percent). The total ridership reached an impressive 40.17 lakh on June 13. The percentage of women passengers increased from 50.3 percent on June 12 to 57 percent on June 22.

While the Shakti scheme has spurred a surge in ridership, BMTC's fleet strength remains unchanged. It operates 5,557 buses out of its total fleet of 6,688. The remaining buses, particularly Volvo buses, are not operational due to crew shortage and soaring diesel prices. However, only 5,102 buses are fully available for general public, while the rest are allocated for chartered services to educational institutions, companies, factories, etc.

According to mobility experts, for optimal bus services, there should be at least 120 buses per 100,000 population. Ideally, Bengaluru should have around 15,000 buses. The state’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan proposed to increase BMTC's fleet to 13,000 buses by 2025 and 16,582 by 2031. Given the slow pace of fleet expansion, achieving these targets seems unlikely. A city that was once renowned for its exceptional bus services has witnessed a decline over the past decade.

BMTC’s daily ridership may touch 40 lakh by July-end

Previously, buses often ran empty, particularly during non-peak hours, as many passengers could not afford the monthly pass, priced at Rs 1,050. Instead, they resorted to cheaper alternatives such as two-wheelers or unsafe vehicles. However, many auto drivers and private bus operators are complaining about the dip in their earnings due to the Shakti scheme.

With the surging ridership, the government now bears the responsibility of recruiting additional staff, inducting more buses, and ensuring prompt reimbursement for the Shakti scheme. These measures are crucial for the BMTC to ensure smooth operations. Moreover, this initiative has the potential to reduce the strain on Bengaluru's roads, which currently suffer from an average speed of less than 10 kmph during peak hours.

BMTC officials said daily ridership is expected to reach 40 lakh by July-end. "A considerable number of women passengers have transitioned from auto-rickshaws, maxi cabs, and unauthorised shared transport vehicles to buses. For instance, women who used to rely on auto-rickshaws for short distances of 2-3 km now prefer buses due to the free fare. Some passengers have also shifted from cabs, Metro, and trains to buses," said a senior BMTC official.



The Power #Shakti Scheme Gives To Women Is Pure Bliss! An average of 850 Rs of saving two ways compared to taking a cab! These savings can go towards helping a needy or buying little joys of life ️Fuel Saving Too! Thanks @CMofKarnataka for #ShaktiScheme !Here is my #Shaktipic.twitter.com/Yxis5rZte3 — Fathaheen Misbah

"There is a 20 percent increase in the load factor, and it is likely to rise further in July. We will also distribute school passes for male students from July, which will further increase the passenger load. For girl students, it is already free under the Shakti scheme. Railway passengers, especially those travelling on the Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Tumakuru, and Bengaluru-KGF (Kolar) routes who purchased June passes, will be utilising KSRTC buses from July. They will shift to BMTC for intra-city travel. With women travelling on our buses, their male family members/relatives also often accompany them, further boosting ridership” he said.

“We have sought state government permission to recruit an additional 3,000 crew members. While the electric buses under lease model come with drivers, conductors are needed for their operation. Furthermore, drivers and conductors are required for the diesel buses as well," he adds.

However, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said Metro ridership has not been impacted so far. "Our daily ridership typically ranges between 6.14-6.2 lakh. Although we do not maintain gender-specific ridership data, during our interactions, many women have expressed their preference for the Metro despite having access to free bus travel. They cited reasons such as its speed, air-conditioning, comfort, and reduced noise levels," AS Shankar, executive director (operations and maintenance) at BMRCL, told Moneycontrol.

New buses

BMTC officials said they are now planning to induct 921 electric buses, 100 6-7m electric mini buses (lease model), 20 electric mini buses (purchase), 10 double-decker buses, and 840 diesel buses.

According to a BMTC official, Tata Motors will provide 921 non-AC electric buses under lease by March 2024, with the first bus scheduled to arrive next week. In addition, the state government is expected to approve a proposal to induct 100 non-AC electric minibuses under the lease model.

Although a tender was floated for the purchase of 20 non-AC electric mini buses, there was no response. BMTC also has plans to introduce 10 double-decker buses, while currently conducting trials for 20 non-AC diesel buses out of the total 840.

The official added that the BMTC is seeking to induct 1,000 electric buses under the Central government's FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme, including 500 12-metre non-AC buses, 250 12-metre AC buses, and 250 9-metre AC buses. However, the approval from the Central government is still pending. Despite these plans, the utility is set to scrap 1,118 aged buses this year, indicating limited progress in fleet improvement.

BMTC needs a push

Despite generating ticket revenue of Rs 1,620 crore in 2022-2023, the cost of operations amounted to Rs 2,957 crore, including substantial staff costs of Rs 1,688.53 crore and fuel costs of Rs 809.04 crore. This resulted in a staggering loss of Rs 1,337 crore on traffic revenue alone during the year.

BMTC received a total of Rs 1,144.3 crore from the state government in 2022-2023, including Rs 209.04 crore for student pass cost reimbursement, Rs 735.29 crore as a special grant, and Rs 200 crore as financial assistance. Additionally, the utility generated Rs 172.13 crore in non-fare box revenue, bringing the total revenue to Rs 2,937.25 crore. However, the loss on gross revenue amounted to Rs 20.62 crore.

Further, BMTC estimated that the free bus scheme for women would cost Rs 770.16 crore annually, and the organisation is awaiting reimbursement from the state government to offset this expense.

Last-mile connectivity a major issue

While the Shakti scheme has played a crucial role in boosting ridership, the issue of poor last-mile connectivity continues to plague the public transport system in Bengaluru. Unreliable auto-rickshaws, app-based cabs and absence of adequate pavements forcing many residents to use own vehicles.

Commuters are now demanding the introduction of shared auto-rickshaws to address these last-mile connectivity issues. Bengaluru, unlike other major metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, does not have shared auto-rickshaws. Experts highlight that Bengaluru has around 14,000 km of road length, but only around 50 km of continuous, wide, connected, and quality footpaths, mainly in the Central Business District.

Tara Krishnaswamy, a women's rights activist, emphasised the significance of every form of travel, be it for work, leisure, or visiting a temple. She pointed out that individuals opting for public transport instead of using their private vehicles help reduce road congestion. "Mobility plays a crucial role in boosting the economy. When people travel to different places, they not only contribute to consumption but also stimulate economic growth."

Krishnaswamy highlighted the need for improved transportation services for women, particularly during the hours of 10 am to 2pm, following their household responsibilities. She expressed concern about the limited availability of buses during this period. "Women, including domestic workers, were forced to walk long distances of up to 3 km. The bus fares in Bengaluru for short distances are the highest in the country, preventing many individuals from availing bus transport to work. The introduction of a free bus scheme helps to address these problems''.

She suggested that the government allow shared auto-rickshaws, providing an affordable commuting option for the urban poor between bus stops and their residences.

Krishnaswamy said that the density of bus stops is lower in newer areas compared to older sections of Bengaluru, resulting in higher costs for last-mile connectivity. She wondered why the government encourages carpooling but neglects to promote shared autos, which offer a cheaper alternative.

According to a study conducted by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport in 2010, the modal split in Bengaluru revealed that 27 percent of all trips were made by public transport, 31 percent by two-wheelers and cars, 35 percent by non-motorised transport (walking and cycling), and 7 percent by intermediate public transport (auto-rickshaws and taxis).

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) further indicates that the modal split in Bengaluru during 2020 consisted of 21 percent car/taxi, 23.5 percent two-wheelers, 7.7 percent auto-rickshaws, and 47.8 percent public transport. The study also highlighted that the average trip length for pedestrians is 1 km, for two-wheelers it is 9.8 km, for cars and taxis it is 10.2 km to 13.1 km, and for buses, it is around 12 km.

The lack of proper last-mile connectivity poses significant challenges to the utilisation of public transport in Bengaluru, and addressing this issue is crucial to improve the overall transportation system.

How BMTC lost ridership to Metro

In 2018, the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) conducted an in-depth study to analyse the impact of the Metro on BMTC ridership. CSTEP carried out a survey of Metro passengers at 12 selected Metro stations to understand the reasons behind the shift from buses to the Metro and to identify the affected routes.

The findings revealed that 38 percent of the respondents had switched from BMTC to the Metro. Interestingly, a majority of these commuters resided in close proximity to the Metro station, within a distance of less than 2 km. The study highlighted that the primary reason for this shift was the significant reduction in travel time and the desire to avoid traffic congestion.

With the completion of Metro Phase I, and the ongoing construction of Metro Phase II, the study emphasised the need for the BMTC to rationalise its schedules for routes running parallel to Metro corridors. This would allow the redeployment of buses to areas with high demand for BMTC services, under-served areas, and as feeder services to complement the Metro network.