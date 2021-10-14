With FreshPik, Reliance Retail marks its foray into ultra-premium grocery segment

The ultra-premium brand from Reliance Retail offers an exquisite range of the best and finest food products.

Reliance Retail on October 14 announced the launch of a new experiential gourmet food store - Freshpik, marking its foray into ultra-premium grocery segment in India.

Reliance recently announced the launch of its premium mall, "Jio World Drive" spanning across an area of 17.5 acres in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai which will be home to its store- FreshPik.

The range of food items offered at Freshpik includes staples; freshly picked fruits and vegetables – with specially curated exotic and organic varieties and live microgreens; essential ingredients for international cuisines such as Italian, Thai, Japanese, Korean.

The store will also offer a rich selection of finest bread, artisanal cheese, ice creams, frozen desserts and chocolates from local and international producers; and handcrafted delicacies including muffins, cakes, cookies, and pastries with keto-friendly, gluten, vegan, high-protein options. The ‘Good for You’ range of premium and healthy food products caters to the diverse dietary preferences of health-conscious customers.

Apart from this, customers can also choose from exotic varieties of tea and coffee; a wide range of personal care products, including premium ayurvedic and natural products; a host of kitchen accessories like cooking ware, serveware, and bespoke and ready-to-pick gifting options.

The company said that the premium grocery store offers concepts that are being implemented for the first time in India.

For instance, the wine store stocking renowned wines - also has an inbuilt tasting room where customers can try wines and beers of their choice, and even engage in appreciation and education sessions.

“The young ones can get a customised 3D printing done on chocolates at the Cadbury Purple room, or indulge themselves at the cheese sauce counter or the live salad and sandwiches counter. The chocoholics can savour the finest and best of chocolates from Godiva, Smoor, Cadbury, and a host of finest farm-to-bar chocolate brands. The Candy Paradise is a treat for kids with M&M and 4700BC popcorn. They can also enjoy a serving of fresh milkshake and waffles at Epigamia’s Yogurt Bar or live popcorn and cotton candy pop-ups at 4700BC popcorn. At the staples counter, they can watch nut butter or nut milk being freshly prepared," Reliance said in a statement.

Freshpik will be opened from 11 am to 9:30 pm on all days. "All store members and delivery partners are strictly following COVID-safety protocols in the interest of the safety of customers and employees," the company said.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.