App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shaheen Bagh dharna a global conspiracy by Muslim countries against India: BJP MLA

Prone to making controversial statements, he also attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi and described him as an "enemy of the country".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP's outspoken Bairia MLA Surendra Singh has described the ongoing Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi as a global conspiracy by Muslim countries to "divide the country". The Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA and proposed NRC is a conspiracy sponsored by Muslim countries at the global level, Singh told reporters here on Friday night.

"This dharna is being staged to divide the country," he added.

Prone to making controversial statements, he also attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi and described him as an "enemy of the country".

Close

"The internal feelings of Owaisi are against India. In reality, Owaisi is the enemy of the country. Though he resides here, his feelings and beliefs are pro-Pakistan," said Singh.

related news

"If his DNA test is conducted, it will be proved that like Jinnah, he wants to make India a Muslim country," said Singh.

The BJP legislator added that senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had termed Bharat Mata a "dayan", but he was set right by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the country's Constitution.

"Owaisi too will be set right similarly," he said.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) #Anti-CAA protest #Asaddudin OwaisiAzam Khan #Shaheen bagh #Surendra Singh

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.