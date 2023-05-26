English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Voltas starts work on AC manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

    The manufacturing is spread over 150 acre and Voltas plans to invest over Rs 500 crore on this room AC factory over the next couple of year.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST
    Voltas

    This facility will initially manufacture Room Air Conditioners (RACs) and is expected to create around 1,500 jobs.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Voltas has begun work on its new air conditioner manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu and the units made at the facility will help in meeting the growing demand for ACs in the country, the consumer durables major has said.

    Chairman Noel Tata, managing director & CEO Pradeep Bakshi and other senior officials performed the Bhoomi Pujan at Madharapakkam in the Tiruvallur district in the early hours of May 24, the release said.

    “This new facility will play a significant role in augmenting our capacity in catering to the growing consumer demand across India, and will help expand our presence and footprint, especially in South India,” Bakshi said.

    Also Read: Voltas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,956.80 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

    The company plans to invest over Rs 500 crore on the facility, which is spread over 150 acre. The facility will initially manufacture room air conditioners and is an extension to the unit in Pantnagar.

    Related stories

    Also Read: Will early onset of summer help Voltas? Goldman Sachs, Jefferies have opposing views

    This Tamil Nadu facility is expected to be operational this fiscal and the company said it will create approximately 1,500 jobs.

    On May 25, Voltas closed at Rs 812.90 on the National Stock Exchange, 1.18 percent higher from the previous day.

    Also Read: Voltas misses Q4 estimates with net profit down 21% on shrinking market share

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Tamil Nadu manufacturing plant #Tata Group #Voltas AC
    first published: May 26, 2023 08:19 am