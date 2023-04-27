English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Voltas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,956.80 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:Net Sales at Rs 2,956.80 crore in March 2023 up 10.88% from Rs. 2,666.58 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.92 crore in March 2023 down 21.23% from Rs. 182.70 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.83 crore in March 2023 down 11.19% from Rs. 298.21 crore in March 2022.
    Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.52 in March 2022.Voltas shares closed at 854.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.
    Voltas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,936.762,005.612,633.72
    Other Operating Income20.04--32.86
    Total Income From Operations2,956.802,005.612,666.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,551.991,114.921,301.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods844.35379.32675.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-78.1528.9482.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost167.82174.16159.99
    Depreciation10.3811.059.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses252.62231.90186.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.7965.32251.56
    Other Income46.6630.6637.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.4595.98288.76
    Interest12.446.4312.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax242.0189.55276.25
    Exceptional Items---137.39--
    P/L Before Tax242.01-47.84276.25
    Tax70.6130.0364.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities171.40-77.87211.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period171.40-77.87211.56
    Minority Interest0.690.11-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-28.17-32.62-28.85
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates143.92-110.38182.70
    Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.35-3.345.52
    Diluted EPS4.35-3.345.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.35-3.345.52
    Diluted EPS4.35-3.345.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Voltas
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am