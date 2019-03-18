App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US firm FIS buys Worldpay for $35 billion in payments deal bonanza

The financial technology sector is consolidating fast, with global payments set to reach $3 trillion a year in revenue by 2023 as more people switch from cash to digital payments for online and high street sales, consulting firm McKinsey predicts.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) agreed to buy Worldpay for about $35 billion on Monday, with the US financial services provider striking the biggest deal to date in the fast-growing electronic payments industry.

The financial technology sector is consolidating fast, with global payments set to reach $3 trillion a year in revenue by 2023 as more people switch from cash to digital payments for online and high street sales, consulting firm McKinsey predicts.

"Scale matters in our rapidly changing industry," said FIS Chief Executive Officer Gary Norcross, who will lead the combined powerhouse in banking and payments infrastructure.

Growth in payment systems has kept deals rolling even as merger moves in other sectors have stalled on concerns about trade tensions and a global economic slowdown.

related news

The FIS deal, valuing Worldpay at about $43 billion including debt, comes a little more than a year after US firm Vantiv paid $10.63 billion for the payments firm, which was set up in Britain and spun off from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010.

And in January, US-based Fiserv Inc bought payment processor First Data Corp for $22 billion, while Italy's Nexi plans to list in what could be one of Europe's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

FIS and Worldpay combined will have annual revenue of about $12 billion and adjusted core earnings of about $5 billion.

"Vantiv had yet to realise all the synergies from the Worldpay merger but FIS's offer was too good to be refused," a source close to the deal said.

Shares in Worldpay, which has provided payment processing services for more than 40 years, were up 10.3 percent at $108.9 and Fidelity's were up marginally at $109 at 1406 GMT.

"Parking the two companies together gives the enlarged business a very strong position by which to play the structural growth in digital payments. They will be able to provide clients a wider portfolio of services," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

Worldpay is a major player in card payments, particularly in Britain, while FIS, produces software for banks and asset managers as well as its financial services outsourcing business.

"FIS should accelerate its revenue growth, significantly expand its position in the merchant acquiring space and generate many synergies," Worldpay shareholder Michael Schaefer, portfolio manager at Union Investment, said.

"DIVERSIFICATION PLAY"

Worldpay shareholders will receive 0.9287 FIS shares and $11 in cash for each share held, valuing the company at $112.12 per share, a premium of about 14 percent on its Friday close.

FIS shareholders will own about 53 percent in the combined firm and Worldpay's about 47 percent, with Worldpay chief executive Charles Drucker becoming executive vice-chairman.

"This is a fast-changing industry and FIS was under pressure after Fiserv bought First Data in January," another source close to the matter said, adding that Worldpay's Drucker, who had come from Vantiv, was the driving force behind the deal.

"For FIS buying Worldpay means expanding beyond the world of financial outsourcing and tapping into payment processing and e-commerce, the source said, adding that it was a "diversification play" giving FIS access to the high-growth payments sector.

The companies said the deal would result in an organic revenue growth outlook of 6 to 9 percent through 2021, and $700 million of total core earnings savings over three years. They expect $500 million of revenue savings and are aiming to deliver nearly $4.5 billion of free cash flow in three years.

"The deal will lead to modest EPS accretion by 2020", Norcross said in a conference call with analysts.

FIS, which has grown through acquisitions in the past 15 years, offers software and outsourcing services to banks, asset managers and insurers and in 2015 completed its buy of financial software company SunGard for $9.1 billion.

It had bought Metavante, which provides payment processing services to financial firms, for about $2.9 billion in 2009.

"FIS' experience and expertise in getting cost to revenue synergies should give (the) market confidence that the targets announced around this deal are very doable," Stephen's analyst Brett Huff said in a note, adding that FIS could see increased revenue as companies step up outsourcing.

Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs were financial advisers to FIS, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisers to FIS on the deal.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 10:09 pm

tags #Business #Fidelity National Information Services Inc #World News #Worldpay

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IIT-Bombay Holds Condolence Meet For Alumnus Manohar Parrikar

‘Ask Anything But Mandya’: Sumalatha Reveals Congress-JDS’s Open ...

Priyanka Gandhi Should Not be Allowed to Enter Kashi Vishwanath Temple ...

After Karnataka Congress Chief, Kerala Leaders Invite Rahul Gandhi to ...

Singaporean Couple Jailed For Forcing Maid to Eat Vomit, Clean House i ...

Sheila Dikshit Writes to Rahul Gandhi Against Alliance With AAP

Salesman Returns Rs 10 Lakh He Found on Road to its Owner, Gets Reward ...

As Next-Gen Candidates Top AIADMK, DMK Lok Sabha Lists, Politics of Dy ...

Fake News Media Working Overtime to Blame Me For NZ Attack: Donald Tru ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Wall Street lifted by tech stocks; Boeing drags on Dow

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, five injured in Dutch city, con ...

Priyanka Gandhi begins 3-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Prayagraj, kicks o ...

RCom pays Rs 550 cr to Ericsson, clears debt; Anil Ambani thanks Mukes ...

One CRPF jawan killed, six injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhatti ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

Swiss Open badminton: B Sai Praneeth on path of resurrection after car ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Apple announces new iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air with Pencil suppo ...

Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, has she signed t ...

Deepika Padukone's mom, Ujjala talks about a time when her family want ...

Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday: Karan Johar hosts an intimate birthday ba ...

Taimur Ali Khan feels the Monday Blues at school!

Bharti Singh's soulmate Haarsh Limbachiyaa confesses to riding on his ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knigh ...

Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears

IPL 2019: Five controversies that stunned the cricketing world
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.