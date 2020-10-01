172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|unlock-5-0-reopening-cinema-halls-from-october-15-multiplex-association-of-india-hails-centres-decision-5908991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 5.0 | Reopening cinema halls from October 15, Multiplex Association of India hails Centre's decision

Under the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes have been permitted to open with 50 percent seating from October 15.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image.
Representative image.

Cinema hall operators have welcomed Centre's Unlock 5.0 guidelines permitting the opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from October 15. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has "wholeheartedly" welcomed the Union Home Ministry's decision saying, the decision was awaited by "millions of movie lovers, employees of the cinema exhibition sector, along with the entire film industry."

"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their support and guidance. We are committed to ensuring a safe, secure and hygienic cinema-going experience for the movie lovers of our country, as always, we would continue to assign top-most priority to the health and well-being of our guests and employees," the association said.

Multiplexes across the country have been shut after a nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The MAI also requested "urgent permission" from the state governments to reopen cinemas in their states, saying it would help in ensuring that the cinema exhibition sector is able to "quickly recover from the dire economic and financial impact of the epidemic."

"We look forward to welcoming back moviegoers to a safe and an amazing brand new experience at our cinemas," the statement added.

Under the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes have been permitted to open with 50 percent seating from October 15. A standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

However, some states, including Maharashtra, have decided to keep schools and cinema halls shut for another month due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 11:25 am

