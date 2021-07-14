Union Bank of India Q1 Net Profit seen up 74.6% YoY to Rs. 580.8 cr: Emkay Research

Union Bank of India | Interest rate per annum: 6.95 percent | EMI: Rs 57,923

Emkay Research has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Union Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 580.8 crore up 74.6% year-on-year (down 56.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 5.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,030.5 crore, according to Emkay Research.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 17.3% Y-o-Y (down 35.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs.3,336.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

