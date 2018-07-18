App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unacademy raises $21 million Series C from Sequoia India, SAIF and Nexus

With the latest round of funding, Unacademy could become India's largest online educators, with over 10,000 teachers and three million registered users

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Banglore-based education technology company Unacademy is set to add more educators to its online learning platform after closing a USD 21 million Series C from Sequoia India, SAIF Partners and Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures- all of whom returned from Unacademy's Series B funding, last year.

According to a report by Techcrunch, with the latest round of funding, Unacademy could become India's largest online educators, with over 10,000 teachers and three million registered users.

Apart from bringing in more educators, Unacademy will use the funds raised to invest in key categories like pre-med, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and the Common Admission Test (CAT) as these examinations are prerequisites for most post-graduate programs.

Originally a YouTube channel created by co-founder Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy was officially launched by Hemesh Singh, Roman Saini and Munjal in 2015. The 3-year-old platform has now raised USD 38.6 million in total from venture funding.

related news

While the platform offers its users a plethora of courses, the company made a name for itself by offering courses geared towards preparation for important exams in India.

Unacademy has two apps, one of them lets educators upload structured lessons and another through which the user accesses them. Although most lessons are available free of cost, the company launched a paid service called "Plus" last year which enables users to enter private discussion forums and attend live video classes for a per-course fee.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 01:01 pm

tags #Business #education #India #Unacademy

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.